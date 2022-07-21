NC Mega Millions jackpot raised to $660 million

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — The Mega Millions jackpot is once again on the rise ahead of Friday’s drawing, with the total now sitting at an absurd $660 million.

The $660 million jackpot is now the third largest total in the two-decade-long history of the Mega Millions game.

If a North Carolinian were to win the jackpot on Friday night, they would have a choice of taking the full $660 million as an annuity or walking away with a cool $376.9 million in cash.

“What an exciting time to be playing Mega Millions with the third largest jackpot ever up for grabs,” said Mark Michalko, executive director of the N.C. Education Lottery. “Our advice to those hoping to take home that jackpot is to play smart because it only takes one ticket to win. North Carolina saw a $1 million win on Tuesday. Let’s hope for more big wins, maybe even the biggest, on Friday.”

Other big wins on Tuesday night included a $10,000 prize winner and two separate $30,000 prize winners.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 302.5 million.

Players can buy Mega Millions tickets at any lottery retail location or through Online Play on the lottery’s website, www.nclottery.com, or with the lottery’s app, the NC Lottery Official Mobile App.

Ticket sales from draw games make it possible for the lottery to raise more than $2.5 million a day for education. For details on how lottery funds have made a difference in all of North Carolina’s 100 counties, visit Impact | NC Education Lottery (nclottery.com).