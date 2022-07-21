ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

NC Mega Millions jackpot raised to $660 million

By Brayden Stamps
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28i9zD_0gnsHWb500

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — The Mega Millions jackpot is once again on the rise ahead of Friday’s drawing, with the total now sitting at an absurd $660 million.

The $660 million jackpot is now the third largest total in the two-decade-long history of the Mega Millions game.

If a North Carolinian were to win the jackpot on Friday night, they would have a choice of taking the full $660 million as an annuity or walking away with a cool $376.9 million in cash.

“What an exciting time to be playing Mega Millions with the third largest jackpot ever up for grabs,” said Mark Michalko, executive director of the N.C. Education Lottery. “Our advice to those hoping to take home that jackpot is to play smart because it only takes one ticket to win. North Carolina saw a $1 million win on Tuesday. Let’s hope for more big wins, maybe even the biggest, on Friday.”

Other big wins on Tuesday night included a $10,000 prize winner and two separate $30,000 prize winners.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 302.5 million.

Players can buy Mega Millions tickets at any lottery retail location or through Online Play on the lottery’s website, www.nclottery.com, or with the lottery’s app, the NC Lottery Official Mobile App.

Ticket sales from draw games make it possible for the lottery to raise more than $2.5 million a day for education. For details on how lottery funds have made a difference in all of North Carolina’s 100 counties, visit Impact | NC Education Lottery (nclottery.com).

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTQR Q104.1

North Carolina Man 'Ecstatic' After Quick Trip Leads To $1 Million Win

Sometimes a quick stop to the grocery store can bring about a life-changing surprise. John Gerenza, of Charlotte, recently had a craving for a cigar so he took a trip to the Harris Teeter on South Tryon Street. While there, he also picked up a $2 Quick Pick ticket for the Saturday, July 16 Powerball drawing, which ended up winning him a very hefty prize.
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX8 News

NC man wins $276,940 ‘Lucky for Life’ lottery prize

GASTONIA, N.C. 9WGHP) — A Lucky for Life drawing delivered a $25,000 a year for life prize to William Mark Shellman, of Gastonia, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Shellman bought his winning ticket for the June 21 drawing through Online Play. He claimed his prize at...
GASTONIA, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

North Carolina man wins $200,000 on lucky scratch-off ticket

The North Carolina Education Lottery has reported a big win by a Hertford County man. Ken Gatling, of Ahoskie, tried his luck on a $5 scratch-off and won a $200,000 prize. Gatling bought his lucky Double Cash Doubler ticket from the Duck Thru on N.C. 42 West in Ahoskie. He arrived at lottery headquarters July 11 to collect his prize and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $142,021.
HERTFORD COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
City
Raleigh, NC
Raleigh, NC
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Jackpot#Nc Mega Millions#North Carolinian#Impact Nc Ed
Alina Andras

6 affordable weekend getaways in North Carolina

Without a doubt, North Carolina is one of the most beautiful states in the country, and it's easy to see why so many people love to spend their holidays here. No matter who you are traveling with, you will definitely find something for your liking in North Carolina.
FOX8 News

Which North Carolina city ranks as #1 richest city in America in 2022?

CARY, N.C. (WGHP) — One North Carolina city is reportedly among the wealthiest in the entire nation. Cary came in first place just above Centennial, Colorado, and Frisco, Texas, according to HomeSnacks, which is a website that combines and analyzes data from multiple sources to document the best and worst places to live in the […]
CARY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Mega Millions
NewsBreak
Lottery
NewsBreak
Powerball
Fox 46 Charlotte

Best counties to retire to in North Carolina

(Stacker) —When asked what the three most essential considerations about a property are, buyers and sellers of real estate will nearly always reply “location, location, location.”. While this answer is sometimes tongue-in-cheek, it is often quite accurate, and this reply perhaps applies to retirees more than any other...
REAL ESTATE
FOX8 News

NC woman wins $1 million after buying $30 scratch-off

SANFORD, N.C. (WGHP) — Helen Holley, of Robersonville, bought a $30 scratch-off ticket and won a $1 million prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Holley bought her winning $10,000,000 Colossal Cash ticket from the Circle K on Horner Boulevard in Sanford. When Holley arrived at lottery...
SANFORD, NC
AOL Corp

SNAP Schedule: New York Food Stamp Benefits for August 2022

SNAP in New York is administered by two different agencies: the Department of Social Services Human Resources Administration is in charge of SNAP benefits in New York City, and the New York Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance is in charge of SNAP in the rest of the state. SNAP...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WHQC HITS 96.1

Tainted Gas Being Sold During 'Pretty Bad Incident' In North Carolina

Tainted gas was being sold in North Carolina this week, according to state officials. North Carolina Department of Agriculture inspector Marcus Helfrich told Queen City News that heavy rains led to water being found in gas tanks at the Circle K on Randolph Street in Thomasville in what he called a "pretty bad situation."
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
50K+
Followers
12K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy