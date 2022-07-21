ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Turning Chaos into Control: Strategies for Sourcing Excellence in a Volatile Supply Chain Market

By Sponsor
freightwaves.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRestoring business stability is high on the agenda for companies that produce, move and sell goods. But there’s still a long road...

www.freightwaves.com

Comments / 0

Related
freightwaves.com

Viewpoint: Why Europe is so important to the empty-container supply￼

The growing congestion in Europe is a leading indicator of empty-container constriction. Logistics officials tell American Shipper there are two-thirds more containers waiting in Europe than on the East Coast. The strikes in Germany have slowed the processing of containers at the port, which has led to a pileup on...
INDUSTRY
freightwaves.com

Viewpoint: How mobile technology is transforming supply chain management

This commentary was written by Shipwell CEO and co-founder Greg Price. The views expressed here are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent the views of FreightWaves or its affiliates. Mobile devices are so commonplace in the personal and professional worlds of today that it can sometimes...
CELL PHONES
freightwaves.com

Technology will prove crucial during market downturn

The logistics industry is undergoing a serious technological revolution. The space, which was once characterized by its reticence to embrace modern solutions, has changed rapidly since the ELD mandate went into effect almost five years ago. Now, it is clear that technology offers a pathway to a safer – and more profitable – future.
INDUSTRY
freightwaves.com

Truckload contract market showing early signs of deterioration

Chart of the Week: Van Contract Rates Initial Report, Outbound Tender Volume Index – USA SONAR: VCRPM1.USA, OTVI.USA. Truckload van contract rates have started to show early signs of contraction this July according to FreightWaves’ invoice data, which pulls from a database representing $20 billion worth of annual spend. Van contract rates (VCRPM1) have dropped over 2% since the start of July to a value of $2.87, which has broken the $2.90-per-mile threshold that has been in place since early March.
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Supply Chains#Procurement
freightwaves.com

The hidden costs of storefront delivery — and how to avoid them

During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, retailers turned to e-commerce. For many smaller retailers and digital-only brands, that often meant using a last-mile delivery provider such as DoorDash, Instacart or one of the thousands of other local services that popped up. It also meant building an online store. Some...
INDUSTRY
TechRadar

Bad news: Amazon Prime is going up in price, with no new benefits

If you’re an Amazon Prime subscriber in the UK it might be time to reconsider your subscription, as prices for the service are going up soon. Amazon Prime monthly subscribers will see their bill go from £7.99 to £8.99, while annual subscribers will soon have to shell out £95 a year instead of £79. That’s a monthly increase of 12%, or 20% for annual subscribers.
BUSINESS
AFP

Coca-Cola results boosted by comeback in 'away-from-home' spending

Higher prices and a comeback in away-from-home sales helped Coca-Cola score solid quarterly profits Tuesday in spite of increased operating costs and the drag of the strong US dollar in international markets. But the beverage giant pointed to a drag from higher operating costs and marketing spending compared to the prior year.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Variety

Amazon Hikes Prime Fees Across U.K., Europe by as Much as 43%

Click here to read the full article. Amazon will crank up the price of Prime membership fees in Europe and U.K. — in some cases by 43% — with the ecommerce giant citing rising expenses and inflation for the hike. In the U.K., the annual price of Prime will increase 20%, from £79 to £95. Customers in Spain, France and Italy will see their prices rise by up to 43% and in Germany — Amazon’s second-biggest market after the U.S. — the price of an annual Prime membership will jump 30%, from €69 to €89.90. According to Amazon, the higher prices will...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
freightwaves.com

The vast majority of owner-operators say they will make less money this year, survey says

If you’re an owner-operator, chances are 2021 felt pretty good to you. Stimulus money padded consumer pockets, and many companies turned a bit frothy. It was one of the longest stretches of so-called easy money periods in history. If you wanted to move a lot of freight, it’s likely you were able to. And with spot rates reaching historic heights, it’s likelier still that you were paid well for doing so. Sure, fuel costs climbed steadily throughout the year, but that felt manageable. Your services were in high demand, and there were plenty of loads to go around.
INDUSTRY
freightwaves.com

How much money do shipping CEOs make? Here’s their 2021 pay info

Managing ships is big business. It should come as no surprise that bosses of ship-operating companies are highly compensated. What may surprise you is that the CEOs with the largest fleets don’t necessarily earn the highest compensation. The biggest winners last year were almost certainly heads of private shipowning...
INDUSTRY
freightwaves.com

Weekly DOE/EIA diesel price decline is biggest since 2008

The wild oil and diesel market of 2022 continues to deliver comparisons with numbers not seen for a long time. In the latest weekly average retail diesel price posted Monday by the Department of Energy’s Energy Information Administration, the 16.4-cent decline to $5.268 a gallon marks the biggest one-week drop since the fall of 2008.
TRAFFIC
freightwaves.com

How much longer will being the ‘first woman’ CEO matter?

Jennifer Rumsey was the first female chief technology officer and first president and chief operating officer at Cummins Inc. Next week, she will become the $24 billion engine maker and power distribution company’s first female CEO. She is just the seventh in the company’s 103 years. Should gender...
BUSINESS
freightwaves.com

Nowports aims to be supply chain ally for Latam trade

Nowports aims to be supply chain ally for Latam trade. When Alfonso De los Ríos co-founded digital freight forwarder Nowports, the goal was to impact Latin America’s trade industry using cutting-edge technology. De los Ríos, 23, said he had become interested in how trade affected the development and...
INDUSTRY
freightwaves.com

Kuehne+Nagel Q2 profits rise 78% on lower shipping volumes

Second-quarter earnings for Kuehne + Nagel, the world’s second-largest logistics provider, underscore how supply chain disruptions that hurt the bottom line of goods’ owners can drive profits as customers seek extra help navigating shipping complexity and uncertainty. Elevated yields continued to exceed exceptionally high freight transportation and warehousing...
FINANCIAL REPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy