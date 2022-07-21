Turning Chaos into Control: Strategies for Sourcing Excellence in a Volatile Supply Chain Market

If you’re an owner-operator, chances are 2021 felt pretty good to you. Stimulus money padded consumer pockets, and many companies turned a bit frothy. It was one of the longest stretches of so-called easy money periods in history. If you wanted to move a lot of freight, it’s likely you were able to. And with spot rates reaching historic heights, it’s likelier still that you were paid well for doing so. Sure, fuel costs climbed steadily throughout the year, but that felt manageable. Your services were in high demand, and there were plenty of loads to go around.

