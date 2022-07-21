Exploring Cape Lookout State Park

PACIFIC CITY, Ore. — A multi-day heat wave has arrived in Portland, pushing afternoon temperatures north of 90 degrees in the metro area — and it's only going to get hotter over the next few days. One of the closest places to beat the heat this week is...
PORTLAND, Oregon — The onset of Portland’s heat wave has sent a lot of people shopping for air conditioners, and some are kicking themselves for putting it off. As of Monday, pickings are slim in the Portland metro area. A few stores still have some in stock, including a small business in Southeast Portland.
PORTLAND, Ore. — Gigantic Brewing in Southeast Portland is used to making great Portland beers. The company recently teamed up with a beermaker in Eastern Oregon to combine urban and country forces — or flavors, rather. It's called Hipster Cowboy IPA, and it's available on tap or in...
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Pacific Northwest is bracing for a major heat wave, with temperatures forecast to top 100 degrees Fahrenheit (37.8 Celsius) in some places this week as climate change fuels longer hot spells in a region where such events were historically uncommon. “To have five-day stretches or...
SALEM, Ore. — As climate change brings more frequent heat waves to the Pacific Northwest, air conditioning has become a necessity — especially when temperatures exceed 90 degrees for days on end. About 100 Oregonians died during a heat dome event in June of 2021 when temperatures in...
PORTLAND, Ore. — Overnight cooling shelters will be opening in Portland and throughout Multnomah County starting Tuesday as officials prepare for a heat wave with highs in the upper 90s and triple digits. The city and county issued heat emergency declarations Sunday after the National Weather Service issued an...
PORTLAND, Ore. — The anticipated heat wave this coming week has some food cart owners worried for both their employees and customers. Some are already announcing plans to temporarily close up shop next week. Rico Loverde, chef and owner of the Monster Smash Burgers food cart on Southeast Stark,...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. — A man was presumed drowned at Henry Hagg Lake southwest of Forest Grove Monday afternoon, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said they responded to the lake around 2:15 p.m. for a report of a missing swimmer. They said family members saw the man go underwater, but he failed to resurface.
SALEM, Ore. — Organizations across the region are gearing up to make sure the homeless are hydrated and stay safe during the forecasted heat wave. On Sunday, a team with the Mid-Willamette Valley Community Action Agency (MWVCAA) was already scouting areas and making the rounds early ahead of the high temperatures expected this week.
NEWBERG, Ore. — Tenants at a low-income apartment complex in Newberg were given eviction notices earlier this month for having air conditioning units in their windows after the Yamhill County Housing Authority found them to be a fire hazard. Many of the tenants said they're now forced to choose...
PORTLAND, Ore. — The president of the Portland Police Association is speaking out following a violent weekend that included a fatal shooting by police and two other violent incidents that resulted in three officers being hospitalized. The police shooting happened early Sunday morning near the intersection of Southeast 148th...
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police are investigating a shooting that happened overnight in the Kerns neighborhood of Northeast that left one man injured. In a relative rarity for Portland's shootings of late, the shooter may already be accounted for. Shortly after midnight, officers from the Portland Police Bureau's Central...
PORTLAND, Ore. — A Portland police officer fatally shot a man early Sunday morning in southeast Portland, the Portland Police Bureau (PPB) reported. PPB said the man was a suspect in a domestic violence incident. According to a news release, officers responded to Southeast 148th Avenue and Clinton Street around 12:06 a.m. Sunday to a report that a man and woman were fighting.
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Phil Knight Invitational returns to Portland this November with more teams than ever and will include women's basketball for the first time. The past two years, the invitational was canceled or operated at a reduced level due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But this year, it will feature two different events, the Phil Knight Invitational and the Phil Knight Legacy tournament, with 24 teams, including elite programs from both men's and women's college basketball, converging on Portland for a four-day event over Thanksgiving weekend.
PORTLAND, Ore. — A KGW journalist was assaulted on Monday morning while shooting video for a story at Lents Park in Southeast Portland. The journalist was covering an event hosted by the group PDX Saints Love, which was providing a cooling station and water for anyone who needed help during the heat wave. He was wrapping up the shoot and had his camera by his side when one of the patrons grew agitated and charged at him.
