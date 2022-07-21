Exploring Cape Lookout State Park

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Phil Knight Invitational returns to Portland this November with more teams than ever and will include women's basketball for the first time. The past two years, the invitational was canceled or operated at a reduced level due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But this year, it will feature two different events, the Phil Knight Invitational and the Phil Knight Legacy tournament, with 24 teams, including elite programs from both men's and women's college basketball, converging on Portland for a four-day event over Thanksgiving weekend.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 21 HOURS AGO