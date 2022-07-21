ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tillamook, OR

Exploring Cape Lookout State Park

KGW
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLooking for a spot on the coast away...

www.kgw.com

KGW

Crowds leave the city for the coast to beat the heat

PACIFIC CITY, Ore. — A multi-day heat wave has arrived in Portland, pushing afternoon temperatures north of 90 degrees in the metro area — and it's only going to get hotter over the next few days. One of the closest places to beat the heat this week is...
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Portlanders scramble to find air conditioners as heat wave hits

PORTLAND, Oregon — The onset of Portland’s heat wave has sent a lot of people shopping for air conditioners, and some are kicking themselves for putting it off. As of Monday, pickings are slim in the Portland metro area. A few stores still have some in stock, including a small business in Southeast Portland.
PORTLAND, OR
Tillamook, OR
Lifestyle
Local
Oregon Lifestyle
City
Tillamook, OR
KGW

Portland braces for a week of extreme heat a year after deadly event

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Pacific Northwest is bracing for a major heat wave, with temperatures forecast to top 100 degrees Fahrenheit (37.8 Celsius) in some places this week as climate change fuels longer hot spells in a region where such events were historically uncommon. “To have five-day stretches or...
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Where to stay cool in the Portland area during the heat wave this week

PORTLAND, Ore. — Overnight cooling shelters will be opening in Portland and throughout Multnomah County starting Tuesday as officials prepare for a heat wave with highs in the upper 90s and triple digits. The city and county issued heat emergency declarations Sunday after the National Weather Service issued an...
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Portland food carts mull whether to close up shop during high heat

PORTLAND, Ore. — The anticipated heat wave this coming week has some food cart owners worried for both their employees and customers. Some are already announcing plans to temporarily close up shop next week. Rico Loverde, chef and owner of the Monster Smash Burgers food cart on Southeast Stark,...
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Missing swimmer presumed drowned at Hagg Lake near Forest Grove

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. — A man was presumed drowned at Henry Hagg Lake southwest of Forest Grove Monday afternoon, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said they responded to the lake around 2:15 p.m. for a report of a missing swimmer. They said family members saw the man go underwater, but he failed to resurface.
FOREST GROVE, OR
KGW

Community organizations prepare to keep homeless safe during heat wave

SALEM, Ore. — Organizations across the region are gearing up to make sure the homeless are hydrated and stay safe during the forecasted heat wave. On Sunday, a team with the Mid-Willamette Valley Community Action Agency (MWVCAA) was already scouting areas and making the rounds early ahead of the high temperatures expected this week.
SALEM, OR
KGW

Police: Man shot coming into home in Portland's Kerns neighborhood

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police are investigating a shooting that happened overnight in the Kerns neighborhood of Northeast that left one man injured. In a relative rarity for Portland's shootings of late, the shooter may already be accounted for. Shortly after midnight, officers from the Portland Police Bureau's Central...
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Witness captures video of fatal police shooting in SE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — A Portland police officer fatally shot a man early Sunday morning in southeast Portland, the Portland Police Bureau (PPB) reported. PPB said the man was a suspect in a domestic violence incident. According to a news release, officers responded to Southeast 148th Avenue and Clinton Street around 12:06 a.m. Sunday to a report that a man and woman were fighting.
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Phil Knight Invitational returns to Portland this November with more teams than ever

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Phil Knight Invitational returns to Portland this November with more teams than ever and will include women's basketball for the first time. The past two years, the invitational was canceled or operated at a reduced level due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But this year, it will feature two different events, the Phil Knight Invitational and the Phil Knight Legacy tournament, with 24 teams, including elite programs from both men's and women's college basketball, converging on Portland for a four-day event over Thanksgiving weekend.
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Man arrested for punching KGW journalist in the face

PORTLAND, Ore. — A KGW journalist was assaulted on Monday morning while shooting video for a story at Lents Park in Southeast Portland. The journalist was covering an event hosted by the group PDX Saints Love, which was providing a cooling station and water for anyone who needed help during the heat wave. He was wrapping up the shoot and had his camera by his side when one of the patrons grew agitated and charged at him.
PORTLAND, OR

