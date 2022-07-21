ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Gate, CA

Man shot, killed on 710 Freeway in South Gate

By Marc Sternfield
KTLA
KTLA
 5 days ago
South Gate Police and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department are investigating the fatal shooting of a man on the 710 Freeway.

The shooting occurred Wednesday about 7 p.m. in the southbound lanes of 710 Freeway at the Firestone exit. The victim was taken to a local hospital where he died Thursday, authorities said.

No further details were released.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. For anonymous tips, contact “Crime Stoppers” at 800-222-TIPS (8477).

