Lewis Hamilton says he was thinking of all the people who helped him into Formula 1 as he finished his 300th race in the sport in second place at the French Grand Prix. Hamilton joined Kimi Raikkonen, Fernando Alonso, Rubens Barrichello, Michael Schumacher and Jenson Button in starting 300 races at Paul Ricard on Sunday, and marked it with his best result of the season. Finishing second to Max Verstappen and comfortably ahead of team-mate George Russell in third, Hamilton says it was a special podium for him as he reflected on his time in the sport so far.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO