Brice Michael Hayes, 36, of Casper, Wyoming was welcomed to his eternal home on July 23, 2022. His body overcame his desire to go on. Brice was born on October 17,1985 to his loving parents, Rusty and Debra Hayes. He was their fourth child, their last child and their only son. From his beginnings he won the hearts of many. He was the “apple” of his daddy’s eye, the warm place in his mother’s heart, the new baby for his oldest sister, and the soon to be new tag along for his other sister. His family loved/loves him back just as deeply as he loved them.

CASPER, WY ・ 4 HOURS AGO