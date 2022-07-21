Jimbo Fisher Was Asked About Texas A&M Player's Arrest

In the video above, 247Sports analysts Blake Brockermeyer and Carl Reed debate the SEC's game of the year this season on a recent episode of The Block:. Blake Brockermeyer: “Well I think most people would look at the regular-season game of the year as Alabama and (Texas) A&M in Tuscaloosa. But I look at the Alabama game at Tennessee as the game of the year, in my opinion. I think Alabama has dominated that series. They’ve won 15 games in a row (against Tennessee). I think Tennessee is much improved. Last year they gave them a pretty good game in Tuscaloosa. I think Tennessee, this is the year that I think they can cause some problems — more problems — against Alabama. It’s at home, it’s going to be a crazy atmosphere. Alabama really struggled on all of their tough road games last year. So I think that’s a game that I have circled as a really tough game for Alabama and I think Tennessee fans will show up like they did at the Ole Miss game last year. And I think that the obvious game of the year — I don’t know if everybody wants to see it, but you’re going to probably see it — is going to be Alabama and Georgia again in Atlanta. I think that’s the heavyweight battle of the year that looks likely to happen. But you’ve got to play all the games to get there. I think that’s the game that a lot of fans are curious to see. I think most people would probably prefer not to see them there, but we’ll see how it goes.”

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO