College Station, TX

Jimbo Fisher Was Asked About Texas A&M Player's Arrest

By Andrew Gould
The Spun
The Spun
 4 days ago
A day after Texas A&M suspended Ainias Smith following his arrest, Jimbo Fisher declined to comment. During Thursday's media session, via Saturday Down South's Andrew Olson, the Aggies head coach said he's waiting...

