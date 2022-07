JACKSONVILLE, Fla — UPDATE: 4:36 P.M: The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has canceled the Missing Child Alert. The FDLE says Travis McCrimager is safe. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is searching for Travis McCrimager, a missing 13-year-old who is reportedly diagnosed with Autism. McCrimager is 5′5″, weighs 120 pounds, and was last seen wearing a white tank top, gray shorts, and white slide sandals. The 13-year-old was last seen exiting a JTA bus off Dunn Avenue near I-95.

