Saint Paul, MN

George Floyd’s brother says federal judge’s 2 1/2-year sentence for ex-officer convicted in Floyd killing is “insulting”

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — George Floyd’s brother says...

Amir Locke’s cousin sentenced in case that led to fatal raid

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The teenage cousin of Amir Locke was sentenced to more than 16 years on Monday for his role in a January murder that prompted police to execute a no-knock warrant on the Minneapolis apartment where Locke was killed by a SWAT team officer. Mekhi Speed, 18,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Rensselaer man sentenced for embezzling $131k in pandemic-related fraud

A Rensselaer man has been sentenced to 70 months in prison for pandemic-related fraud after embezzling $131,560. Hector Sanchez, 30 was sentenced for defrauding pandemic-related unemployment insurance. Sanchez admitted to receiving the money by submitting false unemployment insurance claims to the New York State Department of Labor.
RENSSELAER, NY
Truck driver’s trial to start in death of 7 motorcyclists

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The trial for a commercial truck driver charged with causing the deaths in 2019 of seven members of a Marine motorcycle club will open Tuesday, more than three years after the crash in northern New Hampshire. Jurors visited the crash scene Monday and traced Volodymyr...
CONCORD, NH
Mississippi public schools can make their own gun policies

JACKSON, Miss (AP) — Amid a series of mass shootings in the U.S., Mississippi education officials made clear that school districts in the state can make their own rules for letting armed people with enhanced carry licenses onto school property. Following killings at Uvalde’s Robb Elementary School, a July...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Greenfield man charged with criminal mischief

A Greenfield man is facing a felony charge after police said he damaged a home during a domestic dispute. According to our media partners at the Post Star, 22 year old Keegan Farrell is accused of damaging the property back on July 13th. He’s being charged with third-degree criminal mischief...
GREENFIELD, NY
Couple tied to thefts at multiple golf courses

Vermont state police are asking for help in identifying a man and woman who they say dressed in golf clothing and stole from cars parked at multiple golf courses around the area. This is the couple caught on surveillance video. According to our media partners at the Berkshire Eagle the...
PITTSFIELD, MA
EPA head to visit Puerto Rico on environmental justice tour

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Norma Quiñones spent four years without running water after Hurricane Maria destroyed the well that she and dozens of neighbors depend on in their community deep in the mountains of western Puerto Rico. Last Christmas, crews installed a new well, but the...
ENVIRONMENT
George Floyd
New York state allocates $70 million more to childcare

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced nearly $70 million in funding for new child care programs in areas without sufficient child care. The funding will help underserved areas build new programs, cover start-up and personnel costs, as well as recruit, train and retain staff. The legislation will also make diapers more affordable...
POLITICS
No containment of destructive California fire near Yosemite

WAWONA, Calif. (AP) — There was no containment Sunday of a destructive wildfire near Yosemite National Park that has grown into one of California’s biggest blazes of the year and forced thousands of residents to flee remote mountain communities. Some 2,000 firefighters were battling the Oak Fire, along...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Governor Hochul announces new extreme heat initiatives

Governor Kathy Hochul is extending an initiative laid out in her state of the state address to create an extreme heat action plan to help protect New Yorkers from harsh conditions. Hochul announced Saturday extreme heat threatens many lives, but particularly those in disadvantaged communities. She also says severe storms...
ENVIRONMENT
Severe storms move through Capital Region

Some severe weather moved through the Capital Region on Sunday. NewsChannel 13 received a number of reports of minor wind damage throughout the Capital Region, with strong winds causing trees to fall. A check of National Grid’s website Sunday evening reported around 2,000 customers in the Capital Region without power,...
SCOTIA, NY

