🍋Thank you! CBS 6 Anthem LemonAid Stand raises over $16,000

RICHMOND, Va. -- Thanks to all who stopped by our Anthem LemonAid stand outside the WTVR CBS 6 studios Friday to help children fight cancer.

This year you helped WTVR CBS 6 raise more than $16,000 to support hematology and oncology services at Children's Hospital of Richmond at VCU.

If you could not attend the event, you can make a donation online. And be sure to look for stands across Central Virginia this Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

The CBS 6 stand was located in front of our historic studios along W. Broad Street and featured special guests throughout the day, including Todd “Parney” Parnell with the Richmond Flying Squirrels, military members and area law enforcement.

Anthem LemonAid Ambassador Thomas Carley also got the chance to dunk CBS 6 Crime Insider Jon Burkett.

Anthem LemonAid, which benefits Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, has raised more than $1.1 million to fight pediatric cancer in Central Virginia over the last 22 years.

Anthem LemonAid is made possible by generous community members and sponsors: Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield, Richmond Ford, WTVR CBS 6 and Richmond Family Magazine.

