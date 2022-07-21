Governor Whitmer signs bill package to raise minimum age of tobacco sales in Michigan to 21

(WXYZ) — Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer today signed legislation that will raise the minimum age of tobacco sales in the state from 18 to 21. The legislation brings the state in alignment with federal law.

The package, according to the governor’s office, amends several acts to “raise the age of sale for retailers, prohibit anyone under 21 from entering a tobacco retail store, and prohibit tobacco sales through the mail to anyone under 21.”

Governor Whitmer said in a statement, “Today, I am signing several bipartisan bills to protect public health and keep dangerous tobacco products out of the hands of our young people.”

Penalties for selling tobacco products to those under the age minimum remain up to $100 for the first offense; up to $500 for the second offense; up to $2,500 for the following offenses.

“Children and teens should not even be exposed to tobacco products. Period,” said Wayne County Sheriff Raphael Washington in a press release. “We have seen study after study showing the effects of nicotine on the developing adolescent brain, and I’m proud to support raising the tobacco purchasing age from 18 to 21. There is no doubt this simple change will save lives.”

Dr. Shukri David, chair of cardiovascular services for Ascension Michigan, said it’s about time considering the documented detriment of tobacco use.

“Having lung cancer, and a tracheotomy, and a thoracotomy, lung resections, or open heart surgery, or angioplasty where you have to use prosthesis from tobacco use," he listed the risks of tobacco use.

If that doesn't make the case, David said tobacco use is a leading cause for heart disease, heart attacks, stroke and vascular disease.

He said raising the age limit would lead to a healthier population.

"Obviously, there are other contributors to vascular disease, diabetes, hypertension, obesity, etcetera, but tobacco use is one of those things that’s preventable," David said.