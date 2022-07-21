Falcon 9 rocket launch at Vandenberg Space Force Base delayed until Friday

SpaceX was scheduled to launch a Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base at 10:39 a.m. Thursday but with less than a minute to go, the launch was postponed until Friday.

The next launch opportunity is at 10:39 a.m. on Friday.

The rocket will deliver 46 Starlink satellites into orbit.

Starlink is SpaceX's high-speed broadband satellite internet service designed to reach rural and remote communities.

Following stage separation, SpaceX will aim to land the rocket's first stage booster on the "Of Course I Still Love You" droneship stationed in the Pacific Ocean so it can potentially be used again. The same booster was previously used to launch the NROL-87, NROL-85, and SARah-1 missions.

