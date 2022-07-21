ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Falcon 9 rocket launch at Vandenberg Space Force Base delayed until Friday

By KSBY Staff
KSBY News
KSBY News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ubsEc_0gnsDygn00

SpaceX was scheduled to launch a Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base at 10:39 a.m. Thursday but with less than a minute to go, the launch was postponed until Friday.

The next launch opportunity is at 10:39 a.m. on Friday.

The rocket will deliver 46 Starlink satellites into orbit.

Starlink is SpaceX's high-speed broadband satellite internet service designed to reach rural and remote communities.

Following stage separation, SpaceX will aim to land the rocket's first stage booster on the "Of Course I Still Love You" droneship stationed in the Pacific Ocean so it can potentially be used again. The same booster was previously used to launch the NROL-87, NROL-85, and SARah-1 missions.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rocket#Starlink Satellites#Falcon 9#Sarah 1
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
SpaceX
NewsBreak
Satellites
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
KSBY News

KSBY News

13K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Central Coast, California news and weather from KSBY News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy