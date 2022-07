COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WZTV) — Tucked away in Columbia, there's a beautiful field of sunflowers on a family-owned, 80-acre farm and vineyard. Liberty Grace Farms planted the field for families to head out to the farm, pick their own sunflowers, take pictures, and enjoy the picnic tables and lawn games. It's a little slice of heaven.

COLUMBIA, TN ・ 23 HOURS AGO