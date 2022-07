ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The North Carolina Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) has created a way for customers to avoid long lines and long hours at the driver license office. The DMV's latest project is called Q-Anywhere, in which customers can both check in and hold their place in line at the driver license office through their phone, by scanning a QR code to check in, then texting a short message to get and hold their place in line.

