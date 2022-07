U.S. equities wobbled to start arguably the busiest week of earnings of the quarter. Monday kicked off the final week of trading for the month of July, and despite initial overall weakness (particularly in the Nasdaq), the largest indices are pacing for their best month of the year. In the month of July so far, the best performers through Monday’s close are Qualcomm QCOM, Bath & Body Works BBWI, NXP Semiconductors NXPI, KLA Corporation KLAC, and Netflix NFLX – while the index’s worst performers so far are Newmont NEM, Baker Hughes (BKR), Verizon (VZ), AT&T (T), and ServiceNow NOW.

STOCKS ・ 57 MINUTES AGO