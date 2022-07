CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Saturday, July 23 was the second community fundraising event to support a documentary on the Martinsville Seven. The film focuses on the group of seven black men who were wrongfully accused and then executed for raping a white woman. Producers of the film say this is an effort to shed light on injustices of the past.

