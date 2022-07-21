ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

TikToker’s Cheap Disney Parking Hack Angers Fans of the Theme Park Because It's "Too Good"

 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Visiting a Disney theme park is an expensive ordeal, especially if you're on a family vacation. Not only do you have to worry about covering the cost of travel to the Magic Kingdom if you don't happen to live close by, but once you're there it seems like every aspect of...

Callie Duval
4d ago

now everyone will know and someone will be watching but what a great idea. if we're paying to get into their park why do we have to pay for parking? it should be free.

stoptheBS
4d ago

You can go one a week vacay for what one day at this park cost!! Best part you don't have to wait in a 5 hour line for a 1 minute ride..js

Maya M
3d ago

Took my son to Disneyland when he was 8,he didn't even like it.(he said to many kids screaming 🤣)My daughter is 2 years old and we will never play any Disney movies in our home for her.We don't care for Disneyland it all nor we buy anything that has to do with them.To each its own.

Distractify

Distractify

Los Angeles, CA
ABOUT

Distractify covers what people are talking or searching about on the internet. Whether it be Entertainment or Trending News.

 https://www.distractify.com/

