Motorsports

Cadillac Takes Its Wild V8 Hypercar To The Track

By Chase Bierenkoven
 4 days ago
Cadillac has shared striking new photos of its Le Mans hypercar entrant this week. The new LMDh racer was shaken down at Sebring International Raceway this week by drivers, which consisted of five days of hard testing. For those out of the loop, this new hypercar class has a set of...

