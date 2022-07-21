ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cowboys to wear throwback helmet, jerseys for Thanksgiving game vs. Giants

By Zac Wassink
 4 days ago
A general view of a Dallas Cowboys helmet prior to the game against the Miami Dolphins on Thanksgiving day at Cowboys Stadium. Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

What was old will be new again when the Dallas Cowboys host the division-rival New York Giants for a Thanksgiving Day showdown on Nov. 24.

Per Rob Phillips of the Cowboys' website, the team confirmed Thursday it will rock the throwback white helmet with a single navy star along with its classic retro uniforms for the next home game against the Giants.

The Cowboys initially embraced this look from their inaugural 1960 season through the 1964 campaign and then brought a version of it back for Thanksgiving Day matchups from 2004 through 2012. As Myles Simmons mentioned for Pro Football Talk, Dallas fell to the now Washington Commanders 38-31 in that 2012 Thanksgiving contest that saw Washington quarterback Robert Griffin III throw for 304 yards and four touchdowns.

"We're beyond excited to bring back our throwback helmets this season," Cowboys chief brand officer Charlotte Jones said for the club's statement. "The white helmet, along with the throwback uniforms honoring our teams from the 1960s, have long been a fan favorite, and we're thrilled to bring back the tradition of wearing those helmets and uniforms on Thanksgiving Day once again."

Fans can purchase the Cowboys' throwback helmets in team shops and via the franchise's online shop beginning this coming Monday.

