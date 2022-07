School board director Mike Hutchinson has spent most of his life attending or working in Oakland schools. The son of a former OUSD teacher, the current District 5 school board director was working as a site coordinator at Santa Fe Elementary in 2012 when that school and another he’d previously worked at, Maxwell Park Elementary, were targeted for closure. That experience compelled him to launch his first campaign for the Oakland school board. Another attempt would follow before he was elected on his third try in 2020. That year, he ran on a platform of ending school closures. It’s a position he hasn’t wavered on over the past 18 months, even as a majority of his colleagues on the board chose to approve a controversial two-year closure and consolidation plan.

OAKLAND, CA ・ 23 HOURS AGO