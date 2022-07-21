ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB All-Star Game showcases tribute to Jackie Robinson; Miles Bridges domestic abuse allegations latest; Nick Saban at SEC Media Days | Current Sports | July 20, 2022

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn today's Current Sports with Al Martin we dive into a brief recap of last night's MLB All-Star game, which featured Miguel Cabrera of the Detroit...

Los Angeles Sparks part ways with 6-foot-8 Liz Cambage

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Sparks announced Tuesday they’ve parted ways with 6-foot-8 center Liz Cambage of Australia. The 30-year-old Cambage averaged 13.0 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.6 blocks in 25 games this season after signing with Los Angeles on Feb. 15. She must now clear waivers before becoming a free agent. “It is with support that we share Liz Cambage’s decision to terminate her contract with the organization,” Sparks Managing Partner Eric Holoman said. “We want what’s best for Liz and have agreed to part ways amicably. The Sparks remain excited about our core group and are focused on our run towards a 2022 playoff berth.” Cambage was the second overall pick by the Tulsa Shock in 2011, but has played in only five WNBA seasons. She sat out 2012 to prepare for the London Olympics with the Australian team and took a four-year hiatus from the league (2014-17) because she didn’t want to play in Tulsa. The franchise moved to Dallas in 2016 and she returned to the league in 2018.
Sparks Star Liz Cambage to Leave Team

Education, relationships led 2023 OL Zak Yamauchi to Stanford

Las Vegas (Nev.) Bishop Gorman offensive lineman Zak Yamauchi had options from coast to coast. But the 6-foot-5, 280-pounder kept coming back to Stanford as his top school. On Tuesday morning, the No. 70 interior offensive lineman in the On3 Consensus committed to the Cardinal over offers from Boston College, Arizona, Cal, and a handful of others.
