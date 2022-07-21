ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Striving for quality over quantity: A common challenge for schools around the globe

Cover picture for the articleSchool reform is a challenge faced by nations around the world, each taking their own approach to improve the quality of education within their borders. A new book explores how nine countries address the issue of educational inequity, sharing critical analysis of the school reform policies employed across five...

Let’s take a little trip back in time. In 1972, researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) presented a fascinating study called The Limits to Growth. The aim of the study was to find out how long we have until the end of civilization as we know it.
French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday declared his country would support Africa's need for security as he embarked on a three-nation tour aimed at renewing France's relations with the continent. The tour "will show the commitment of the president in the process of renewing the relationship with the African continent", a French presidential official, who asked not to be named, said ahead of the trip.
The European Union agreed to reduce gas consumption to break its dependence on Russia on Tuesday, as missile strikes on Ukraine's Black Sea coast cast doubt on a grain export deal. Kyiv said Russian forces launched multiple missile strikes at targets on the Black Sea coast near the southern port city of Odessa and in Mykolaiv. 
Phys.org

'Narco-drones' are the newest form of drug trafficking. Our laws aren't yet ready to combat them

This month, Spanish police authorities seized autonomous underwater vehicles, each capable of transporting around 200 kilograms of drugs. It's not the first time police authorities have caught an uncrewed vessel carrying illicit substances. These remote-controlled "narco-drones," "narco-subs" or "underwater drones" herald a new era in international drug trafficking. Drugs and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Phys.org

Using an antineutrino reactor-off method between submarine patrols to by-pass need for onboard access inspections

A pair of researchers at Virginia Tech is suggesting that it should be possible to use a low-energy antineutrino reactor-off method set between submarine patrols to by-pass the need for onboard access by inspectors. In their paper published in the journal Physical Review Letters, Bernadette Cogswell and Patrick Huber describe a means for safeguarding nuclear fuel used for naval propulsion systems on vessels around the world.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Phys.org

Refugee and migrant women are often excluded from mainstream domestic violence services and policy

In Australia, the discussion around gendered violence is increasingly focused on diversity. However, policy and services continue to be based mostly on the experiences of white, Anglo-settler women. Our research, published in the Journal of Intercultural Studies, involved interviews with 31 frontline workers. These workers came from mainstream domestic violence...
HOMELESS
Phys.org

Study warns of ecological impact of native fish species introduced into river basins that do not belong to them

Exotic fish are a threat to river ecosystems, but what happens when invasive species are native to a territory and have been introduced into waters that are not their original territory? A new study carried out by the UB and published in the journal Science of The Total Environment, has analyzed the impact the native fish receive from these species, called translocated species, compared to the effects of exotic invasive species, i.e, those that are not native to any basin in the territory. The conclusions of the study show that the quality of the habitat is the most important factor for the well-being of native fish, but the study also points out that translocated species can become as problematic as the exotic ones.
WILDLIFE
Phys.org

Political panel survey: Germans feel strongly threatened by current crises

The majority of Germans feel that their security is threatened by the current political crises. Over 78 percent of respondents to the latest "Politikpanel Deutschland" (Political Panel Germany) survey conducted by the University of Freiburg regard the war in Ukraine as threatening or very threatening. The war in eastern Europe thus overshadows all other problems. In second place is the fear of inflation and rising prices (72 percent). Of the participants in the online survey, 65 percent perceive the climate crisis as rather or very threatening.
ELECTIONS
Phys.org

Wood heating pollutes the air in mountain areas more than previously assumed

Around 30 million people in Europe live in mountain valleys. A large part of this population is more affected by air pollution than previously assumed. This is the conclusion of a Slovenian-German research team from measurements in the Northern Dinaric Alps. Due to temperature inversions in winter, pollutants are trapped in the valleys to such an extent that soot and fine dust could reach alarming levels even in small villages, as they otherwise occur mainly in the centers of congested metropolises, write researchers from the Universities of Ljubljana, Molise and Nova Gorica and the Leibniz Institute for Tropospheric Research (TROPOS) in Atmospheric Chemistry and Physics (ACP). With mobile measurements using an instrumented backpack by TROPOS, it had become possible to examine the pollutant distribution in more detail.
ENVIRONMENT
Phys.org

Shedding light on more efficient ways to breed cassava

Crop breeders are always looking for ways to improve a crop. They know that even small differences in quality and quantity can mean big differences in profits for farmers. So, making the breeding process faster and cheaper makes it more likely they will have success. A popular cash crop in...
AGRICULTURE
Phys.org

Choosing sufficiency for greater fulfillment and satisfaction

The consumerist economy constantly prompts people to buy new things to find happiness, even when it's unsustainable. Sufficiency is a burgeoning idea that calls for buying fewer material goods and finding fulfillment in sustainability. Thinking of goods as circular and leaving a lighter environmental footprint are ideas that are moving...
INDIA
Phys.org

The central core clock machinery drives the majority of metabolic rhythms

Life on earth is based on recurring 24-hour environmental cycles that are genetically encoded as molecular clocks active in all mammalian organs. Communication between these clocks can control circadian homeostasis. Temporal coordination of metabolism can then mediate inter-tissue communication. In a new report now published in Science Advances, Paul Petrus and a team of interdisciplinary researchers in epigenetics and metabolism, health sciences, computer science and biomedicine at the University of California, Irvine, U.S., and the Pompeu Fabra University in Barcelona, Spain, characterized the process to which clocks across diverse organs controlled systematic metabolic rhythms. This trajectory is a research area that hitherto remains to be explored. The team studied the metabolome of serum from mice with tissue-specific expression of the clock gene Bmal1. The experimental outcomes indicated that the central clock regulated the metabolic rhythms via behavior. The findings highlighted the circadian connection between tissues to emphasize the significance of the central clock governing the signals.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Thaw and redraw: melting glacier moves Italian-Swiss border

Way up in the snowy Alps, the border between Switzerland and Italy has shifted due to a melting glacier, putting the location of an Italian mountain lodge in dispute. The borderline runs along a drainage divide—the point at which meltwater will run down either side of the mountain towards one country or the other.
EUROPE
Phys.org

China swelters under record heat

Cities across China were on red alert for heatwaves on Monday, as tens of millions of people were warned to stay indoors and record temperatures strained energy supply. Swathes of the planet have been hit by extreme and deadly heatwaves in recent months, from Western Europe in July to India in March to April.
ENVIRONMENT
Phys.org

Heeding the heat: Desert regions may better inform the future of global temperate zones driven by climate change

When it comes to the world's climate, in the past decade, Earth keeps sending us its summer siren's call. Annually, it's mostly been a case of heeding the heat, and repeat. According to NASA, nineteen of the hottest years have occurred since 2000, with 2016 and 2020 tied for the hottest ever on record. This summer is already making worldwide headlines, with the UK scorching beyond 40 degrees Celsius (104.5 Fahrenheit) for the first time ever.
ENVIRONMENT
Phys.org

New study challenges old views on what's 'primitive' in mammalian reproduction

It's hard to imagine life on Earth without mammals. They swim in the depths of the ocean, hop across deserts in Australia and travel to the moon. This diversity can be deceiving, at least when it comes to how mammals create the next generation. Based on how they reproduce, nearly all mammals alive today fall into one of two categories: placental mammals and marsupials. Placentals, including humans, whales and rodents, have long gestation periods. They give birth to well-developed young—with all major organs and structures in place—and have relatively short weaning periods, or lactation periods, during which young are nursed on milk from their mothers. Marsupials, like kangaroos and opossums, are the opposite: They have short gestation periods—giving birth to young that are little more than fetuses—and long lactation periods during which offspring spend weeks or months nursing and growing within the mother's pouch, or marsupium.
WILDLIFE
Phys.org

Trilobites' growth may have resembled that of modern marine crustaceans

Trilobites, extinct marine arthropods that roamed the world's oceans from about 520 million years ago until they went extinct 250 million years ago at the end of the Permian period, may have grown in a similar fashion and reached ages that match those of extant crustaceans, a new study has found.
WILDLIFE

