Leesburg, FL

Florida Alligator Gets Stuck Under Police Car While Fleeing Cops

By Zuri Anderson
 5 days ago
Photo : Leesburg Police

Plenty of people don't like dealing with cops, and that's true for alligators, too. One scaly Florida resident got itself into a whacky situation while fleeing authorities, according to WKMG.

Leesburg Police posted a photo to social media showing a sizeable gator trapped under a patrol car. Officers say they were trying to catch the gator when it slipped under a police car. Its escape plan obviously didn't work.

"Well, we don't see this every day," police wrote. "While helping wrangle this alligator, it fled under one of our traffic units at full speed and wedged itself underneath the car. We are pleased to report the gator was safely extracted and there was no permanent damage to the vehicle!"

Naturally, some commentators were ready to clown on the silly moment.

"Wow! I guess he thought the patrol unit was an Uber! Definitely not a passenger I would want on my car," one person says on Facebook.

"Easiest apprehension ever by LPD," another user wrote.

The peak of summer means alligators will be more active and visible throughout Florida. The Sunshine State has already had plenty of gator antics so far this year. A 12-foot-long alligator had to be "evicted" from a home, and it was all caught on camera. Then, there was a viral video of an elderly man defending himself from a charging gator in the most Florida way possible.

Miami #1 Hit Music Station

