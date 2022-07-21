ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adams County, PA

Route 15 in Adams County reopens after crash

WGAL
 5 days ago

UPDATE: A stretch of Route 15 in Straban Township, Adams County, has...

www.wgal.com

WGAL

Man killed in 2-vehicle crash in Dover Township, York County

DOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A 33-year-old man was killed in a crash Monday afternoon in York County, according to police. Police said the man's pickup truck went into the opposite lane along Harmony Grove Road in Dover Township around 12:20 p.m. and hit a dump truck. The pickup driver,...
YORK COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

One killed, two injured, in York County crash

York County, PA — Police in York County say 33-year-old Justin Turrentine from Mechanicsburg was killed in an accident on Monday afternoon. It happened just before 12:30 PM on the 5000 block of Harmony Grove Road in Dover Township. According to authorities,m the victim was driving a 2016 Ford...
YORK COUNTY, PA
wdac.com

Crash In York County Claims A Life

YORK COUNTY – One person died after a two vehicle crash in York County. It happened yesterday around 12:18 p.m. to the 5800 block of Harmony Grove Road in Dover Township. Police say a 33-year-old male driver was operating a pickup truck around a sharp corner when he entered the oncoming lane into the path of dump truck hauling dirt. The pickup driver died at the scene. A passenger in the pickup and the dump truck driver sustained minor injuries and were transported to area hospitals for evaluation. The victim’s identity has not yet been released. Northern York County Regional Police are investigating the crash.
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

CLEARED: Crash shuts down US 222SB near Lancaster

(WHTM) – A crash shut down US 222 southbound near Lancaster on Monday afternoon. The accident was between the exit to PA 272 – Oregon Pike and Exit US 30W/PA 283W/US 222 South. All lanes were closed due to the crash and traffic was redirected off the highway....
LANCASTER, PA
abc27.com

York County man killed in skid loader accident identified

PEACH BOTTOM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – The York County Coroner’s office responded to a fatal skid loader accident on Sunday morning. At 11:15 a.m. the coroner’s office responded to the 200 block of Gemmill Road where a 35 year old man was found deceased. The coroner’s office says the man had been operating a skid loader when it rolled over, causing him to be caught in the equipment.
YORK COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Dauphin County home heavily damaged by fire

SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Two dogs were killed in a house fire Monday afternoon in Swatara Township, Dauphin County. It happened around 2 p.m. on the 7100 block of Chambers Hill Road. Firefighters said they couldn't initially get in the home because of the intensity of the flames. "The...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Emergency crews battle Dauphin County house fire

Dauphin County, PA — Fire crews in Dauphin County are on the scene of a house fire in Dauphin County. According to officials, it started around 2:00 PM on the 100 block of Chambers Hill Road in Swatara Township. So far, there is no word on injuries or a...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Two people charged with burglarizing Dauphin County church

WILLIAMSTOWN, Pa. — Two people are charged with burglarizing a Dauphin County church. Pennsylvania State Police said Sherry Hoffman, 50, and John Watkins, 41, broke into the Sacred Heart of Jesus Church in Williamstown on Sunday. Troopers said the pair stole a gold monstrance, a cross and multiple crucifixes....
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Coroner called to rescue incident in York County

Emergency dispatchers say the coroner has been called to a rescue incident in York County. Crews were called to the 100 block of Gemmill Road in Peach Bottom Township, just after 11 a.m. Sunday. The incident was in the area of Corn Tassel Road, South White Pine Trail, Susquehanna Road,...
YORK COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Coroner called to incident in Peach Bottom, York County

PEACH BOTTOM, Pa. — The York County Coroner's Office is responding to an incident in Peach Bottom Township. York County 911 dispatchers say emergency crews responded to the 100 block of Gemmill Road just after 11 a.m. on Sunday. Officials could not give information on the nature of the...
PEACH BOTTOM, PA
abc27.com

Horses, goat rescued from Cumberland County farm

UPPER FRANKFORD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Multiple animals were rescued from a Cumberland County farm in an animal cruelty investigation. Pennsylvania State Police say on July 22 they received a tip regarding malnourished horses at a small farm. Troopers responded and met with the owner’s son, who was left to care for the property while the owner was away.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
lebtown.com

Blotter: Thefts, harassment, disorderly conduct, accidents, natural death

Natural Death – Police responded to Frystown Road for a report of a 71-year-old Fredericksburg man who was unconscious and cold to the touch. EMS arrived on the scene prior to the police and determined the victim to be deceased. Police determined the victim went to bed at approximately 11 p.m. July 16 and passed in his sleep of apparent natural causes. The victim had multiple health issues, including diabetes, high blood pressure, and supraventricular tachycardia. Police observed no signs of foul play. A funeral home removed the victim from the scene.
LEBANON, PA
WGAL

Still no answers 10 years after 83-year-old woman stabbed to death inside Lancaster home

LANCASTER, Pa. — Erma Kaylor, 83, was stabbed to death in her Lancaster home 10 years ago. To date, there is no known motive for the attack and no suspects have been named. Tuesday, on WGAL News 8 at 5 p.m., reporter Barbara Barr talks to Erma's family, who are sharing their story for the first time ever. Barbara also talks to the lead homicide investigator to learn where things stand today.
LANCASTER, PA
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

Troopers: Man got off motorcycle, punched person at Carroll Co. intersection

FINKSBURG, Md. — Troopers are looking for a man accused of getting off his motorcycle and punching a person at a Carroll County intersection. Maryland State Police said that while stopped at the intersection of Baltimore Avenue and Emory Road in Finksburg, a man got off his motorcycle and punched a person who was seated in his truck. That person was taken to the Carroll Hospital.
FINKSBURG, MD
wtae.com

Man dies while swimming in Youghiogheny River

PERRYOPOLIS, Pa. — A Pennsylvania man died while swimming in the Youghiogheny River in Perry Township, Fayette County. According to Fayette County 911, first responders were dispatched to the scene along Layton Road at around 5 p.m. Saturday evening. The Fayette County coroner's office says 29-year-old David Koker of...
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA

