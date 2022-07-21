Route 15 in Adams County reopens after crash

DOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A 33-year-old man was killed in a crash Monday afternoon in York County, according to police. Police said the man's pickup truck went into the opposite lane along Harmony Grove Road in Dover Township around 12:20 p.m. and hit a dump truck. The pickup driver,...
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Police have released more details about afatal crash in Harrisburg last week. According to investigators, the driver of a stolen SUV ran a stop sign around 2:30 a.m. Thursday at North 17th and Regina streets. Police said the SUV collided with a pickup truck, killing a...
YORK COUNTY – One person died after a two vehicle crash in York County. It happened yesterday around 12:18 p.m. to the 5800 block of Harmony Grove Road in Dover Township. Police say a 33-year-old male driver was operating a pickup truck around a sharp corner when he entered the oncoming lane into the path of dump truck hauling dirt. The pickup driver died at the scene. A passenger in the pickup and the dump truck driver sustained minor injuries and were transported to area hospitals for evaluation. The victim’s identity has not yet been released. Northern York County Regional Police are investigating the crash.
(WHTM) – A crash shut down US 222 southbound near Lancaster on Monday afternoon. The accident was between the exit to PA 272 – Oregon Pike and Exit US 30W/PA 283W/US 222 South. All lanes were closed due to the crash and traffic was redirected off the highway....
PEACH BOTTOM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – The York County Coroner’s office responded to a fatal skid loader accident on Sunday morning. At 11:15 a.m. the coroner’s office responded to the 200 block of Gemmill Road where a 35 year old man was found deceased. The coroner’s office says the man had been operating a skid loader when it rolled over, causing him to be caught in the equipment.
SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Two dogs were killed in a house fire Monday afternoon in Swatara Township, Dauphin County. It happened around 2 p.m. on the 7100 block of Chambers Hill Road. Firefighters said they couldn't initially get in the home because of the intensity of the flames. "The...
A 37-year-old Harrisburg man died Friday night after he crashed his 2014 Volkswagen Jetta into the rear-end of a Freightliner Columbia, according to Pennsylvania State Police. Caleb Flick was speeding when he hit the commercial vehicle that was stationary in the left lane. The vehicle had its hazard lights turned on, police said.
PEACH BOTTOM, Pa. — A 35-year-old man was found dead outside his property on the 200 block of Gemmill Road in Peach Bottom Township, York County on July 24, according to the York County Coroner's Office. Gregory Henn had apparently been operating a skid loader when the machine rolled...
WILLIAMSTOWN, Pa. — Two people are charged with burglarizing a Dauphin County church. Pennsylvania State Police said Sherry Hoffman, 50, and John Watkins, 41, broke into the Sacred Heart of Jesus Church in Williamstown on Sunday. Troopers said the pair stole a gold monstrance, a cross and multiple crucifixes....
UPPER FRANKFORD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Multiple animals were rescued from a Cumberland County farm in an animal cruelty investigation. Pennsylvania State Police say on July 22 they received a tip regarding malnourished horses at a small farm. Troopers responded and met with the owner’s son, who was left to care for the property while the owner was away.
Natural Death – Police responded to Frystown Road for a report of a 71-year-old Fredericksburg man who was unconscious and cold to the touch. EMS arrived on the scene prior to the police and determined the victim to be deceased. Police determined the victim went to bed at approximately 11 p.m. July 16 and passed in his sleep of apparent natural causes. The victim had multiple health issues, including diabetes, high blood pressure, and supraventricular tachycardia. Police observed no signs of foul play. A funeral home removed the victim from the scene.
LANCASTER, Pa. — Erma Kaylor, 83, was stabbed to death in her Lancaster home 10 years ago. To date, there is no known motive for the attack and no suspects have been named. Tuesday, on WGAL News 8 at 5 p.m., reporter Barbara Barr talks to Erma's family, who are sharing their story for the first time ever. Barbara also talks to the lead homicide investigator to learn where things stand today.
FINKSBURG, Md. — Troopers are looking for a man accused of getting off his motorcycle and punching a person at a Carroll County intersection. Maryland State Police said that while stopped at the intersection of Baltimore Avenue and Emory Road in Finksburg, a man got off his motorcycle and punched a person who was seated in his truck. That person was taken to the Carroll Hospital.
PERRYOPOLIS, Pa. — A Pennsylvania man died while swimming in the Youghiogheny River in Perry Township, Fayette County. According to Fayette County 911, first responders were dispatched to the scene along Layton Road at around 5 p.m. Saturday evening. The Fayette County coroner's office says 29-year-old David Koker of...
