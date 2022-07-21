Route 15 in Adams County reopens after crash

YORK COUNTY – One person died after a two vehicle crash in York County. It happened yesterday around 12:18 p.m. to the 5800 block of Harmony Grove Road in Dover Township. Police say a 33-year-old male driver was operating a pickup truck around a sharp corner when he entered the oncoming lane into the path of dump truck hauling dirt. The pickup driver died at the scene. A passenger in the pickup and the dump truck driver sustained minor injuries and were transported to area hospitals for evaluation. The victim’s identity has not yet been released. Northern York County Regional Police are investigating the crash.

YORK COUNTY, PA ・ 9 HOURS AGO