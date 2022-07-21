ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Performing Arts

Mexican icon Frida Kahlo to be subject of new stage musical

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tImPu_0gns99Ii00
Theater-Frida Kahlo (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Painters — mostly male — have long been the subject of stage shows, like ones about Mark Rothko, Georges Seurat, Andy Warhol, Jean-Michel Basquiat, Lucian Freud and even a group of miners who painted in Newcastle, England. Next up is Frida Kahlo.

The icon, whose art is as immediate and unsentimental as her own fight with adversity, will be the subject of an upcoming musical with music by Mexican composer Jaime Lozano and lyrics by the Obie Award-winning playwright Neena Beber, The Associated Press has learned.

The musical has the blessing of the Kahlo family — universal rights owners of the Frida Kahlo estate represented by Alfonso Durán — alongside BTF Media and theatrical producer Valentina Berger. A workshop is planned for 2023.

“We are deeply moved that this show will allow audiences around the world to get to know Frida as so much more than just an artist. Full of joy, ahead of her time, and steeped in the culture of Mexico, she was a woman driven by an unending passion for life. I hope that this show inspires women everywhere to have the courage to fight for their dreams,” Mara Romeo, speaking on behalf of the Kahlo family, said in a statement.

Kahlo painted more than 150 paintings, mostly depicting herself and events from her own life. Her life changed drastically when she was injured in a streetcar accident at 18. She underwent a series of painful surgeries for her damaged spine and pelvic bones, then wore casts until her death in 1954 at age 47.

Bedridden, she started to paint, and one of her early admirers was Diego Rivera, the celebrated muralist and activist whom she married in 1929 and would be with her until the end, even though he often broke her heart with his affairs.

The planned musical — called “Frida, The Musical” — will follow Kahlo's journey from Mexico City to Paris and New York, and finally back home to the house of her birth. Producers call it “a full-throated celebration of Kahlo’s joyous spirit of creativity and her unmatched gift for transforming physical and emotional pain into breathtaking beauty.”

___

Mark Kennedy is at http://twitter.com/KennedyTwits

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Damien Hirst to burn thousands of his paintings next month

Damien Hirst is planning to burn thousands of his paintings in a project called “The Currency”.The artist will destroy the pieces at his Newport Street Gallery in Vauxhall, London next month.Hirst, 57, made 10,000 unique dot paintings in 2016, that were each linked to corresponding NFTs and sold for $2,000 (£1,663) each.Buyers could choose to either keep the NFTs or swap them in for the physical artwork. They were told: “The collector cannot keep both. This exchange is a one-way process, so choose carefully.”At the time of writing, more than 4,000 people have chosen to swap their NFT for...
VISUAL ART
The Independent

‘The gift that keeps on giving’: Photograph of Ben Affleck asleep with mouth open on honeymoon goes viral

Fans have reacted to a photograph of Ben Affleck on his honeymoon napping with his mouth agape.The actor was photographed mid-nap on a cruise on the Seine River in Paris, where he and his new wife Jennifer Lopez are spending their honeymoon.Affleck and Lopez married in an intimate ceremony in Las Vegas on 16 July.Since embarking on their honeymoon, the couple have been snapped by paparazzi near the Elysée Palace and at the restaurant Le Matignon, where they were joined by some of their children.One photo in particular, however, has attracted the attention of fans.Dressed in a navy shirt,...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Independent

762K+
Followers
244K+
Post
360M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy