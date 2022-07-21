ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Why Celebrity Godmother Jamie Lee Curtis Won't Work With Gyllenhaal (Again)

By Jamie Burton
Newsweek
Newsweek
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Speaking to Newsweek about the release of Season 3 of the podcast "Letters From Camp," Jamie Lee Curtis discussed her role as Jake Gyllenhaal's...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jake Gyllenhaal
Person
Christopher Guest
Person
Daniel Radcliffe
Person
Jamie Lee Curtis
Person
Adam Sandler
Person
Arnold Schwarzenegger
Person
Jacob Tremblay
Person
Sunny Sandler
Person
Al Yankovic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celebrity#Recruiting#Letters From Camp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Newsweek

'Titanic' Actor David Warner Dead at Age 80, Family Confirms

Titanic actor David Warner has died at the age of 80 from a cancer-related illness, his family said. "Over the past 18 months, he approached his diagnosis with a characteristic grace and dignity," the family told Newsweek in a statement. The message continued: "He will be missed hugely by us,...
CELEBRITIES
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
102K+
Post
918M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy