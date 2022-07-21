ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Natural gas prices rising in US, dampening hopes for lower inflation

By Edward Helmore
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DFjH8_0gns90MB00
Gas prices have surged in part because of demand from overseas buyers. Photograph: Marie D De Jesús/AP

The price of natural gas in the US has risen by nearly half in the past month, as drought and the war in Ukraine continue to bite and millions of Americans turn up their air conditioners in a heatwave.

Natural-gas futures jumped 48% this month, including 10% on Wednesday, to $8.007 per million British thermal units (btu). The rise has come as other energy costs, including oil, have begun to drop from their June peaks.

A ferocious continental heatwave is projected to last into August. On Wednesday Joe Biden announced a group of measures to tackle the climate emergency, though he held back from declaring a national climate emergency as some had hoped.

The heat is also testing aging power grids, as consumers use high amounts of electricity. In Texas, a global hub for cryptocurrency mining, bitcoin miners shut off their machines amid warnings of rolling black-outs.

The rising price of gas, along with coal, could dash hopes for an end to inflation any time soon. Some saw recent falling commodity prices as a signal that inflation, now running at 40-year high of 9.1%, could be close to peaking.

But higher natural gas prices, the Wall Street Journal noted on Thursday, contribute to rising prices for the fertilizer, steel, cement, plastic and glass industries as well as the immediate costs in electricity production.

Some US electricity utility companies have warned that summer prices could be 25% higher this year than last year. “The entire country is running their air conditioners,” Eli Rubin, senior analyst at the energy consultant EBW Analytics, told the Journal.

Gas prices have surged also as a result of demand from overseas buyers, especially in Europe, where the war in Ukraine has threatened supplies from Russia.

On Thursday, Gazprom resumed gas shipments through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline to Germany after a 10-day shutdown. Deliveries remain at just 40% of full capacity, however, raising the prospect of gas rationing over the coming winter.

Europe uses less natural gas in the summer than the US does, as domestic air-conditioning is comparatively rare.

But the US heatwave has also upended natural gas price expectations in the US. After a liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plant in Houston, Texas, was damaged by fire in June, traders anticipated that US gas prices would drop significantly – given that the gas could no longer be exported abroad and would have to be reserved for the domestic market.

Instead, extreme heat has caused gas prices to surge. Freeport LNG, the company that operates the terminal, has said it does not expect the plant to return to partial service until October.

Gas prices in Europe have now jumped around 40%. The disaster also upended the White House plan to export gas to Europe to offset the loss of Russian supplies.

Unlike Germany, US electricity producers cannot easily switch from gas to coal (which itself has risen in price by one-third in the past year), as a third of coal-burning plants have been retired since 2010.

Electricity producers are also contending with reduced hydropower owing to drought in the western US. The Energy Information Administration estimates that California hydroelectricity will be half its normal output this summer if the drought continues.

Comments / 6

Related
Money

Why Gas Prices Could Soon Plunge

Planning a summer road trip? Soon, it might get a little cheaper. Drivers are finally experiencing some relief at the pump thanks to falling gas prices, and even more price cuts could be on the way. On average, a gallon of regular gas now costs $4.78, according to auto club...
TRAFFIC
24/7 Wall St.

America Braces For $380 Oil

Oil prices, at just above $100 a barrel, have driving gas prices above $5 based on a gallon of regular nationwide. In some states, the number is closer to $6 a gallon. Oil prices also affect other parts of the economy. Jet fuel price spikes have cut into airline profits. Oil is used in petrochemicals […]
TRAFFIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
California State
The Associated Press

Nevada court fights raise caution flags on green energy push

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Opposition from friends, not foes, is creating potential roadblocks to President Joe Biden’s green energy agenda on federal lands in the blue-leaning, Western swing state of Nevada. Two lithium mines and a geothermal power plant in the works in the biggest U.S. gold-mining state are under attack from conservationists, tribes and others who otherwise generally support Biden’s efforts to expedite the transition from fossil fuels to renewables. The conflicts put a spotlight on an emerging reality as the Biden administration tries to meet its goal of having the U.S. power grid run on clean energy by 2035. Renewable or not, the actual mining of the resources faces many of the same regulatory and environmental hurdles the government has encountered for decades when digging for coal or drilling for oil.
NEVADA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
nddist.com

Major Aluminum Manufacturer Shuts Down

The Century Aluminum plant in Hawesville, Kentucky, is shutting down production due to rising energy costs. In a statement, the company says the plant idling is the "direct result of skyrocketing energy costs," specifically blaming the Russian war in Ukraine for the dramatic increase. The production stoppage will impact some...
HAWESVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Natural Gas Prices#Business Economics#Gas Pipeline#Americans#British#The Wall Street Journal
The Guardian

Time for the government to tell the truth about nuclear power

The UK is sadly becoming habituated to an officially sponsored attrition of truth about nuclear power. Despite intensifying propaganda, even government data shows this military-backed technology to be, in reality, an expensive, slow, unreliable, risky and unpopular way to deliver affordable, secure, zero-carbon energy. The gap in efficacy and competitiveness...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Motley Fool

Burned by the Housing Market, Americans Are Moving to Europe

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. For more crisp and insightful business and economic...
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Country
Germany
The Guardian

The Guardian

372K+
Followers
88K+
Post
163M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy