Burberry Donates Fabric to Nurture Future Talent

Burberry ’s surplus donation program is giving old textiles new life.

The British luxury label revealed Wednesday that it has dropped another lot of excess fabrics through the ReBurberry Fabric program, a partnership with the British Fashion Council that helps fashion students in need while keeping waste out of landfills.

“‘We are committed to supporting the next generation of exciting creatives while ensuring we all do what we can to protect the environment,” said Nicole Lovett, Burberry’s responsibility program director. “We’re proud to be working with the British Fashion Council once more to help emerging diverse talent achieve their ambitions, while reinforcing the importance of sustainable practices and circularity. By equipping students with these materials and tools to help their creativity thrive, we can all create a better future for our industry.”

Its largesse, the second in two years, brings the total amount of donated fabric to more than 1,310 yards. The leftovers, which include a variety of textiles from past collections, have been distributed among more than 30 fashion schools and universities across the United Kingdom, including Edinburgh College of Art and the University of Brighton.

The initiative’s recipients say Burberry’s generosity has allowed them to experiment and be creative without the cost burden associated with high-quality materials.

Cayley Cochrane, a third-year fashion student at Edinburgh College of Art, said the donation has allowed her to “experiment without bounds.” Luca McCarry, a first-year fashion design with business studies student at the University of Brighton, said that having access to the fabrics allowed him to be “more ambitious with my ideas and execution.”

Caroline Rush, chief executive of the British Fashion Council, said that the ReBurberry Fabric program offers a “blueprint” for brands and colleges to work together to offer practical support for future talent, enabling creativity in a way that is “positive for the environment, education and the collections of future creatives.”

“One of the BFC’s priorities is to encourage the industry to move towards a circular fashion economy while supporting excellence in fashion design,” she added. “We are delighted to work with Burberry, helping ensure students across the country have access to the best quality fabrics. Creative talent is at the heart of the industry and we are proud of our world-leading colleges—being able to provide these students with such opportunities is a privilege.”