Uvalde Victim's Family Faces Gunman's Mother In Fiery Confrontation: WATCH

UVALDE, TEXAS - MAY 31: People grieve and embrace outside of Amerie Jo Garza's, 10, funeral service on May 31, 2022 in Uvalde, Texas. Amerie was of the 19 students killed in the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School on May 24th. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images) Photo : Getty Images

The family of one of the victims in the deadly Uvalde school shooting confronted the gunman's mother this week.

It all went down Tuesday (July 19) after a meeting between the relatives of the victims of the May 24 attack, according to Chron. It's still unclear whether the gunman's mother, Adriana Martinez, also attended the same meeting. A video from the scene, captured by Telemundo, shows Martinez walking across a street when the family of 10-year-old Amerie Jo Garza began to yell at her from inside their car before getting out to confront her.

Martinez is seen walking away from the Garza family and shouting back, "You have no right to judge my son. No, you don't. No, you don't. No. May God forgive y'all. May God forgive y'all." At this moment, Martinez called 911 on her phone to report the confrontation. "You're the last person to judge me," she continued tearfully.

Amerie's grandmother Dana Mendiola told Telemundo she wanted to know what reasons she and her son had regarding the shooting. Reporter Edgar Munozs replied (in Spanish), "(Martinez) said she is innocent." "Innocent of what? She is not innocent. She raised him like that, she knew how he was, she knew of the weapons. She's not innocent," Mendiola replied. During the confrontation, the gunman's mother maintained that she didn't know about her son's behavior.

Martinez said that her son "had his reasons" for the deadly shooting at Robb Elementary School in a previous interview, and Garza's family wanted an explanation. "What reasons? Because he was pissed off at you? Because you destroyed him? What reason did he have to kill 21 (people)?" the family asked.

"I know my son was a coward," Martinez shouted back at the family. "You think I don't know that? I know. You don't think I'm carrying all that with me? You don't think I don't know? I know. And I'm sorry."

Police then arrived at the scene off the side of the road and gave her a ride, although it's unclear where she went.