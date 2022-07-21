ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Monica, CA

Khloe Kardashian Enjoys a Night Out With Sisters Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner Ahead of Baby No. 2

By Yana Grebenyuk
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gXDwt_0gns6COv00
Kylie Jenner, Khloe Kardashian and Kim Kardashian. E!

Ladies’ night! Ahead of her second child’s arrival, Khloé Kardashian enjoyed a fun outing with Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner.

Jenner, 24, took to social media on Wednesday, July 21, to document the night out, which included her friends Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou and Yris Palmer. In a TikTok video, the beauty mogul showed off the group’s visit to Il Ristorante di Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, California.

In a separate clip, the women posed for the camera together as a voice in the background said, “What separates you from the competition? What makes you special?” Jenner mouthed, “What competition?” in response.

Khloé, 38, for her part, offered a glimpse at the evening via an Instagram Story of several Balenciaga bags on their table. The night out with her sisters came one week after Us Weekly confirmed that the Good American founder is having another child with Tristan Thompson.

“We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November,” a rep for Khloé told Us in a statement, referring to the pair’s 4-year-old daughter. “Khloe is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We’d like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloé can focus on her family.”

Amid the news, a source clarified that Khloé and Thompson, 31, are not giving their relationship another try. “Khloé and Tristan are coparenting, but not speaking [outside] of coparenting, that is the only communication they have anymore,” an insider exclusively told Us. “Tristan has realized that he’s a parental figure to True and the new baby [and] that’s all he is to Khloé right now.”

The former couple have experienced plenty of ups and downs since they first started dating in 2016. After dating on and off over the years, Khloé and Thompson quietly decided to rekindle their romance in fall 2021. Later that year, news broke that Maralee Nichols was suing the basketball player for child support.

In court documents obtained by Us at the time, the Canada native acknowledged in his response that he hooked up with Nichols, 31, that March — while he was still dating the reality star. After previously requesting genetic testing, Thompson took to social media in January to confirm that he is the father to the fitness model’s now-7-month-old son,​​ Theo.

In the lengthy statement, Thompson issued an apology to his ex-girlfriend, writing, “Khloé, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry.”

Khloé’s reaction to the paternity scandal was captured during season 1 of The Kardashians when the California native discussed her future with Thompson.

“I find out what Tristan is doing with the rest of the world. A courtesy would be not doing it. But fine, if you do it, you are not even going to give me a f–king heads-up before the rest of the world?” she told the cameras. “It is just an additional slap in my face. It is humiliating. I am embarrassed. I would prefer to be alone than to be around people.”

Thompson, for his part, has been partying in Mykonos amid the news.

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!

Comments / 8

hsawaknow
5d ago

All that Tristan requires is to be the donor and nothing else.As for competition, the Kartrashian sisters are nothing but fake plastic filled bodies and Jenner is following in their footsteps.They love all the attention and frenzy of the media. Anything to stay RELAVANT!

Reply(1)
7
Pinky Walker-Johns
4d ago

We’re supposed to believe the only contact Khloé has with Tristan is about True? Now, she’ll have him all wrapped up with the new baby. She’s counting on him wanting to be a “family”.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
E! News

Kylie Jenner's Son and Daughter Stormi Steal the Show in New TikTok

Watch: See Stormi Beatboxing in Kylie Jenner's TikTok Video. Rise and shine because Kylie Jenner just shared another glimpse into her life as a mom of two. In a July 13 TikTok, the beauty mogul gave a tour of her "favorite spaces" in her kids' rooms, which included daughter Stormi Webster's fabulous closet (complete with Gucci shoes as well as Prada and Fendi hats), an adorable wooden rocking motorcycle, shelves for her organizational baskets, a cozy sitting area and a table for two.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
E! News

Watch Khloe Kardashian Reveal Who Her "Crush" Is in Cheeky Video

Watch: Khloe Kardashian Reveals How to Flirt With Her on Hot Ones. It's True, Khloe Kardashian just revealed who she's crushing on. The 38-year-old Good American founder took to TikTok on July 5 to share some insight into her love life in a 10-second video. In the short and sweet clip, the reality TV personality looked fabulous in a bright Barbie-pink latex outfit that she styled with tousled hair and glam makeup. Using the viral "Do you have a crush?" audio, Khloe then revealed the person who has been stealing her heart.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Santa Monica, CA
State
California State
Local
California Entertainment
Santa Monica, CA
Entertainment
OK! Magazine

Lamar Odom Majorly Shades Khloé Kardashian, Compares Ex-Wife To 'More Skillful' Ex Taraji P. Henson

Shots fired! Lamar Odom didn't hold back when comparing ex-wife Khloé Kardashian to one of his other exes.Not mincing words when candidly talking about his former romances with The Kardashians star and Taraji P. Henson, whom the former Lakers player dumped to date the reality star, Odom revealed he would like to get back together with the actress if he had to pick between the two.“Because I love Taraji. It’s a love thing. It’s about who you love," Odom told Page Six. "Taraji is a cool girl. Matter fact she’s here [in L.A.]. I got to see her at the BET...
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Kim and Khloe Kardashian Cheer on North, 9, at Basketball Game Alongside Dream, Chicago and True

Team North! During Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s eldest daughter’s recent basketball game, North had a packed crowd of cheerleaders to watch the match. “Go North! 🏀,” Natalie Halcro captioned a Friday, July 22, Instagram Story photo of the Skims mogul, 41, and sister Khloé Kardashian flashing peace signs from their perch in the bleachers, which Kim later reshared. The Kardashians personalities were joined by their respective daughters and several of their nieces. Kim and Khloe supported the 9-year-old’s weekend game alongside Dream, 5, Chicago, 4, True, 4, and Penelope, 10.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Mariah Carey’s Daughter Monroe, 11, Is So Grown Up In Fashion Show Video As She ‘Brawls’ With Brother Moroccan

Mariah Carey’s twins are a chip off the old block, as they proved ready for their close-up in the singer’s latest Instagram post! 11-year-old siblings Monroe and Moroccan, whom the Grammy winner shares with ex Nick Cannon, were featured in a hilarious video where they put on a fashion show complete with wardrobe changes, poses, flashing camera lights, adoring fans and a bumping soundtrack (showcasing Mariah’s own ditty “Fantasy”). At the end of the video, Monroe and Moroccan get into a phony brawl on the catwalk, prompting their mom to caption it, “No kids were harmed in the making of this video.”
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Kylie Jenner
Person
Tristan Thompson
Person
Khloe Kardashian
papermag.com

Kim Kardashian Wants to #FreeGunna

Kim Kardashian, soon-to-be-lawyer, is joining the fight to #FreeGunna. The Atlanta rapper was arrested in May for criminal racketeering, along with Young Thug (who was arrested on an alleged conspiracy to violate Georgia’s criminal racketeering law) and 26 members of the Young Stoner Life (YSL) record label, alleged members of the criminal street gang Young Slime Life (also aptly YSL).
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Rob Kardashian ‘So Proud’ Of Dream After She ‘Impressed’ Everyone On Set Of New Commercial

It runs in the family! Rob Kardashian’s baby girl Dream is apparently a natural when it comes to getting in front of the camera — and her dad couldn’t be more “proud.” The 5-year-old daughter of Rob and Blac Chyna recently shot a commercial with her grandmother Kris Jenner for Amazon Glow, where she “impressed” everyone on set, causing Rob to gush over the ingenue, according to a source who EXCLUSIVELY gave HollywoodLife all the details.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

The Royal Family Is Reportedly 'Refusing' Blame After Prince Harry’s Daughter’s Birthday Snub Went Public

It didn’t take long for the world to find out that many members of the royal family – including Prince William and Kate Middleton, along with their three children, Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4 – didn’t attend Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s daughter Lilibet’s first birthday party, which took place on Saturday, June 4th over the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee weekend. And according to a royal insider, many members of the royal family are reluctant to admit to having any involvement in the one-year-old’s party, including the fact that so many people didn’t attend went public so quickly.
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kardashian Family#Tiktok#American#Khlo And Thompson
The Independent

Blink-182 fans say it ‘hurts’ to see Travis Barker described as ‘Kourtney Kardashian’s husband’

Travis Barker’s fans have said it “hurts” to see the media describe him as “Kourtney Kardashian’s husband” and not “the amazing drummer of Blink-182”. Barker – who married the reality TV star and entrepreneur earlier this year – was recently admitted to hospital for treatment for “life-threatening pancreatitis”. Barker and Kardashian have both since shared updates over his health condition, which have been widely reported in the media. Some fans have pointed out that many reports identify Barker as “Kourtney Kardashian’s husband” as opposed to the musician of Blink-182. Others accused the reports of reducing the “man’s life achievement”...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

175K+
Followers
20K+
Post
61M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy