Roanoke, VA

Roanoke invests extra $2M toward park system maintenance

By Colleen Guerry
wfxrtv.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The Star City is putting an additional $2 million into its park system, with an emphasis on deferred maintenance items. While developing Roanoke Department of Parks and Recreation’s master plan in 2019, officials say they conducted a comprehensive facility assessment and created a prioritized list of maintenance...

www.wfxrtv.com

wfxrtv.com

Lightning hits Bedford Co. house, sparks fire

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Dispatchers say that a house fire was started in Bedford County because of a lightning strike Monday afternoon. The National Weather Service announced at 1:48 p.m. on Monday, July 25 that a 911 call center reported lightning hitting a home on Union Church Road near Leftwich Lane, sparking the fire in the Thaxton area.
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

‘Floatilla’ down the Roanoke River for a good cause

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — On Saturday, the Roanoke River was alive with flamingos, llamas, doughnuts, and unicorns as dozens of people escaped the heat for a “Floatilla to Starr Hill-a!”. The “Floatilla” started at Roanoke Mountain Adventures and ended at Starr Hill Brewery, which sold beers for a...
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Crash cleared on VA-122 in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) reported a crash that has all lanes closed on Monday. It happened on VA-122 in Franklin County near Merriman Way Road and Route 666E/W. Drivers can expect delays on the road. VDOT says that all north and south lanes are closed.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
City
Roanoke, VA
Roanoke, VA
Government
City
Greenway, VA
City
Greenway, VA
Local
Virginia Government
wfxrtv.com

Botetourt Co. Historical Museum to host ribbon-cuttings in Fincastle

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Botetourt County Historical Museum is hosting back-to-back ribbon-cutting ceremonies on Monday in honor of its new location and the opening of AvenueBlack, a new boutique. Officials from the Botetourt County Chamber of Commerce say the event will begin at AvenueBlack at 3 p.m....
FINCASTLE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Nawab Indian Cuisine to celebrate 25 years in downtown Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Nawab Indian Cuisine Restaurant is holding a ribbon-cutting celebration on Tuesday in honor of 25 years in the downtown area of the Star City. The City of Roanoke Department of Economic Development tells WFXR News that Nawab will be hosting a 25th-anniversary celebration on Tuesday, July 26 at 6 p.m. at 118 Campbell Avenue SE.
ROANOKE, VA
cardinalnews.org

Cardinal News adds reporter in Danville

As of today, Cardinal News has a reporter based in Danville — Grace Mamon. We started with two full-time staff reporters – political reporter Markus Schmidt in Richmond (the only full-time journalist in the state capital year-round representing a news organization west of Richmond, as we like to say), and business reporter Megan Schnabel in Roanoke. Now we have three.
DANVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

New River Valley Fair hoping to match 2021 crowd

DUBLIN, Va. (WDBJ) - The New River Valley Fair is opening its gates for the first time, this year July 25. Organizers say last year around 24,000 people attended the fair, so the goal is to have similar numbers again at the end of this week. The New River Valley...
DUBLIN, VA
WDBJ7.com

Despite challenges, Roanoke Fire-EMS continues to answer the call

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Each year, Roanoke Fire-EMS presents its public safety report at City Council. “I will tell you this year has been the busiest year this department has ever experienced,” Roanoke Fire-EMS Chief David Hoback told Roanoke City Council Monday. 2021 was the most active year on...
ROANOKE, VA
Smith Mountain Eagle

Lord’s Acre sale scheduled

After a two-year absence due to the pandemic, the Lord’s Acre/Lord’s Hour Sale is scheduled for Oct. 15. The sale will be held at the parking lot of Franklin County High School in Rocky Mount with selling beginning at 9 a.m. Churches interested in participating in the sale...
ROCKY MOUNT, VA
wfxrtv.com

Lynchburg community holds Mental Health Resource Fair

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The City of Lynchburg’s Strong Neighborhood Alliance joined forces with community agencies to host their first ever Mental Health Resource Fair. The event took place on Saturday, July 23 at the Hunton-Randolph Community Center amid Minority Mental Health Awareness Month. According to Mike Anderson...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WFXR

VDH: Rabid fox bites two people in Danville

DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Pittsylvania-Danville Health District says a fox tested positive for rabies after biting two people on Thursday. The health district tells WFXR News the rabid fox was found near Mount Cross Road and Tyler Avenue on Thursday, July 21 before it was killed in Danville on Saturday, July 23. The fox […]
DANVILLE, VA
News Break
Politics
WSET

Railroad company offering up to $5,000 in starting bonuses in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Residents in Roanoke may be eligible for up to $5,000 in starting bonuses for working at a railway company. Norfolk Southern Corporation announced that it has increased its conductor trainee pay to $25 an hour. Conductor trainees are also eligible for a training incentive of $300 per two-week pay period. Applicants can apply online at Jobs.NSCorp.com.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Two drivers dead after crash in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Two drivers were killed in a crash in Montgomery County Sunday, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. Haley Hawthorne of Christiansburg was driving west along US 460 before running over the median and hitting a car driven by Adam Wilson of Blacksburg, who was traveling east, according to the sheriff’s office.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, VA
WSET

No injuries reported at paper production facility in Amherst County

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Emergency crews responded to a fire at a paper production facility early Monday morning. By 12:30 a.m. crews were on scene at Greif Packaging Services, and the fire was under control by 3:30 a.m. All the fire departments in Amherst County as well as one from both Appomattox and Nelson Counties responded.
AMHERST COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Group in Roanoke FEDUP with gun violence

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -Families Expecting Deliverance Using Prayer, known as FEDUP, hosted its 2nd annual prayer breakfast Saturday to honor those lost to gun violence. FEDUP co-founder Rita Joyce started the organization after losing her son Joey Joyce to gun violence in 2004. “And when we started this, gun violence...
ROANOKE, VA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for City of Radford, Craig, Floyd, Franklin, Giles, Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-25 12:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-25 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for damaging winds. For your safety, move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Stay away from windows. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of hail of any size, as well as reports of any wind damage, including downed trees or large limbs, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: City of Radford; Craig; Floyd; Franklin; Giles; Montgomery; Pulaski; Roanoke The National Weather Service in BLACKSBURG has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Western Roanoke County in west central Virginia Central Pulaski County in southwestern Virginia Central Giles County in southwestern Virginia Southwestern Craig County in southwestern Virginia The City of Radford in southwestern Virginia Northern Floyd County in southwestern Virginia West central Franklin County in west central Virginia Montgomery County in southwestern Virginia * Until 200 PM EDT. * At 1254 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Poplar Hill, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Blacksburg Christiansburg Radford Pulaski Dublin Pembroke and Newport. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CRAIG COUNTY, VA
wallstreetwindow.com

Police Investigating Robbery In Danville, Virginia

At approximately 5:00 PM this afternoon, two males robbed the American National Bank & Trust located at 1407 South Boston Road of an undisclosed amount of cash. No weapon was displayed and no one was injured during the incident, where one customer and several bank employees were present at the time. Both suspects appear to be male, in their late teens to twenties, wearing masks covering their lower face. One was wearing a red/orange hooded sweatshirt with white/black pattern Nike logo, dark pants and shoes. The other was wearing black pants and top, with a single white stripe on the long sleeves, a camouflage pattern NY Yankees baseball hat and white shoes. Both offenders were last seen fleeing on foot, one headed east and one headed west on South Boston Road.
DANVILLE, VA
whee.net

Woman dies in truck wreck

Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash, which resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred on Sunday, (July 24) at 10:09 a.m. on Beaver Creek Drive, one tenth of a mile north of Kings Mountain Road in Henry County. A 1998 Dodge R-15 was traveling north on Beaver Creek...
HENRY COUNTY, VA

