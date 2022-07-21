Lady Gaga Dancers Speak Out Against ‘Toxic’ Head Choreographer Richy Jackson

British actor David Warner died on Sunday from a cancer-related illness, his family announced. He was 80 years old. The Emmy Award winner had a prolific career, starring in a vast number of films, including The Omen, Tron, and Titanic. He played multiple characters in the Star Trek franchise, and, ever the virtuoso, also dabbled in television, theater, and radio. The Manchester-born actor was known for playing villains. In a statement to the BBC, his family said, “Over the past 18 months he approached the diagnosis with a characteristic grace and dignity. He will be missed hugely by us, his family and friends, and remembered as a kind-hearted, generous, and compassionate man.”

