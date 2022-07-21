ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lady Gaga Dancers Speak Out Against ‘Toxic’ Head Choreographer Richy Jackson

By Alan Halaly
Daily Beast
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThough they all still hold Gaga in high regard, some of her dancers are fed up with Richy Jackson, her head choreographer since 2011. Several dancers spoke to Rolling Stone about...

www.thedailybeast.com

The Independent

The Weather Channel apologises for showing racial slur during broadcast: ‘It did not originate with us’

The Weather Channel has apologised after it landed in hot water for broadcasting an offensive racial slur in the middle of a weather report.The channel’s Local on the 8s broadcast caused a storm after a racial slur was displayed in one of its forecast graphics.“Hello Des Moines, This is your weather my N******,” read a graphic displayed on the Des Moines-based channel’s segment. The incident occurred last Thursday but became viral after it was flagged by journalist Matthew Keys.In a public statement, the Weather Channel apologised to viewers, and said the presentation “did not originate” with them. They promised...
DES MOINES, IA
extratv

Jillian Michaels Marries DeShanna Minuto

Famed trainer Jillian Michaels is a married woman!. Earlier this month, Michaels tied the knot with fiancée DeShanna Marie Minuto in Namibia, People magazine reports. The pair got legally married at a Miami courthouse first before they flew to the African country. Michaels gushed about her love, saying, “Deshanna...
CELEBRITIES
Lady Gaga
Daily Beast

‘The Omen’ and ‘Tron’ Actor David Warner Dies at 80

British actor David Warner died on Sunday from a cancer-related illness, his family announced. He was 80 years old. The Emmy Award winner had a prolific career, starring in a vast number of films, including The Omen, Tron, and Titanic. He played multiple characters in the Star Trek franchise, and, ever the virtuoso, also dabbled in television, theater, and radio. The Manchester-born actor was known for playing villains. In a statement to the BBC, his family said, “Over the past 18 months he approached the diagnosis with a characteristic grace and dignity. He will be missed hugely by us, his family and friends, and remembered as a kind-hearted, generous, and compassionate man.”
CELEBRITIES
Daily Beast

Prince Harry’s Bombshell Memoir Reportedly Handed In, All Ready To Ruin The Royals’ Christmas

Royalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday. The royal family are known for their love of novelty Christmas presents—lavatory seats, comedy mugs and singing toy hamsters have all been reported over the years—but the Royalist assumes Queen Elizabeth won’t be unwrapping a copy of Prince Harry’s big chunky hardback memoir which promises to be a “heartfelt and intimate” account of his life in the royal family this festive season.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Daily Beast

Meme Creators Descend on Instagram’s NYC HQ, Slamming Guidelines That Create ‘Censorship’

Mark Zuckerberg is public enemy No. 1 for meme creators who say Meta’s guidelines have unfairly targeted certain content and creators. A group organized what they called the “Anti-Zuck Instarrection” on Saturday, protesting outside of and handcuffing themselves to Instagram’s New York City headquarters. Organizers told BuzzFeed News they feel that current practices threaten creators’ livelihoods. In a list of demands, creators call for a more thorough review process for reporting posts, less bias toward political content, an end to shadowbanning, and making account deletion a last resort. “Why is it so hard for marginalized voices and women to express themselves?” a protestor told BuzzFeed. “We’re not hurting anybody.” A Meta spokesperson said it’s engaging with organizers directly to address concerns.
INTERNET
Daily Beast

Aftershock Documentary Explores Maternal Morbidity Crisis Facing Black Women

Hulu’s new documentary Aftershock looks at the shockingly high disparity in post-natal morbidity rates that Black woman face, compared to their white counterparts. Directors Tonya Lewis Lee and Paula Eiselt look at the preventable deaths of 30-year-old Shamony Gibson, who died in 2019 after the birth of her son, and Amber Rose Isaac, who was just 26 when she died in 2020 after an emergency cesarean section to deliver her son, Elias.
ENTERTAINMENT
Daily Beast

Kel Mitchell Is Very Grateful for ‘Good Burger’—and God

Some years back, a couple approached Kel Mitchell with a wild story. “They said they saw Good Burger on their first date… and then they got married,” Mitchell says with a wide grin. “They got married because of Good Burger!”. I, too, saw Good Burger in theaters—by...
MOVIES
Daily Beast

What Does the Keke Palmer ‘Nope’ Ending Mean?

Keke Palmer’s Nope heroine, Emerald Haywood, struts through life with a charismatic, ineffable confidence that dares the world to question her. Early on in the film, however, she receives a warning that seems to rattle her resolve at least a little. The advice strikes at the heart of the film’s ideas about spectacle and brutality, and it becomes even more fascinating in context of the film’s ending. (Warning: Spoilers ahead.)
MOVIES
Daily Beast

‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods’ Trailer Reveals Evil Helen Mirren and Lucy Liu in Long-Awaited Sequel

It’s been more than three years since Zachary Levi first flew into theaters and took the box office by storm with DC’s Shazam!—and at long last, we’ve finally got our first trailer for the sequel, Shazam! Fury of the Gods. The stars of the show? Helen Mirren and Lucy Liu, the Hollywood powerhouses playing legendary baddies Hespera and Calypso, the Daughters of Atlas.
MOVIES

