Barry Morphew Gets Off Light After Voting for Trump in Missing Wife’s Name
By Emily Hernandez
Daily Beast
4 days ago
Barry Morphew, who allegedly submitted his missing wife’s 2020 election ballot to vote for Donald Trump, pleaded guilty to forgery through a plea agreement Thursday. He received one year of probation and 32 hours...
Former President Donald Trump appeared stunned when his endorsement of an Arizona congressional hopeful drew boos from his crowd at a rally in Prescott Valley, Arizona, Friday. Trump held the rally to boost his preferred candidates ahead of the Aug. 2 primary, but his recent endorsement of Eli Crane for...
Sen. Josh Hawley raised his fist in solidarity with Capitol rioters on January 6, 2021. On Thursday, the January 6 committee showed footage of Hawley running away from the crowd. On Friday, Hawley said he wouldn't "run away" from a fight with "liberals" during a TPUSA speech. Republican Sen. Josh...
Click here to read the full article. In a rare moment on Fox News, its viewers heard the truth about Jan. 6 — thanks to Rep. Liz Cheney, one of two sitting Republicans on the committee investigating the Capitol attack. Despite Bret Baier’s attempts to push the Fox/Trump narrative that the Jan. 6 committee is biased and a sham, Cheney debunked talking point after talking point.
Early in the Fox News Sunday interview, Baier tried to pin some of the blame for Jan. 6 on Democratic leadership and Capitol Police. “What will the committee’s report have to say about why the...
WASHINGTON, July 25 (Reuters) - Jared Kushner, a former senior aide to then-President Donald Trump who is married to Trump's daughter, Ivanka, wrote in a memoir to be published next month that he had a bout with thyroid cancer in 2019 that was previously undisclosed.
The US Secret Service has identified missing text messages in connection with the Capitol riots on the phones of 10 agency personnel, according to a report from CNN. The federal agency is probing phones that contain metadata showing that the messages were sent and received on or around 6 January 2021, the network reported on 23 July.
Ginni Thomas, the wife of the stoutly conservative Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, who played a pivotal role in the attempt to overturn the 2020 election, now faces the threat of a subpoena to force her to testify before the Jan. 6 Committee. During a Sunday-morning TV appearance on CNN’s...
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer’s office was flooded with demonstrators on Monday, as House staffers protested for legislation to combat climate change and demanded that the Democratic leader resume negotiations with Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV). Capitol Police arrested six of the protesters—there were more than a dozen in total—less than an hour after the demonstration started. As Axios reported, Manchin recently thwarted Democratic ambitions to pass a climate, energy, and tax package, and many of the party’s lawmakers doubt that he and Schumer will ever reach a climate deal. A West Virginia representative, Manchin not only comes from a coal-dependent state, but has much of his personal wealth wrapped up in the industry as well.
Federal prosecutors charged nine people in four separate insider trading plots on Monday, including a former Indiana congressman, a one-time FBI agent-in-training, and an ex-Goldman Sachs banker. Prosecutors allege that Stephen Buyer, a Republican who represented Indiana from 1993 to 2011, traded on confidential information from two of his consulting business’ clients, earning at least $349,000. Bloomberg reported that the FBI trainee, Seth Markin, allegedly made $1.4 million after secretly rifling through his then-girlfriend’s classified work files. Brijesh Goel, who worked at Goldman for multiple years and eventually became a vice president, allegedly passed insider tips to his squash pal. Prosecutors say that the squash court companion traded based on that privileged information and shared the profits with Goel. The cases represent one of the biggest attacks on insider trading in the past 10 years.
If a 10-year-old girl cannot escape the cruel machinery of the right-wing disinformation network, then there’s little hope for the rest of us trying to protect our freedom, dignity, and fragile democracy. Conservatives’ attempts to minimize, and then weaponize, the horrific story of a 10-year-old rape victim highlights their...
