Public Safety

Barry Morphew Gets Off Light After Voting for Trump in Missing Wife’s Name

By Emily Hernandez
Daily Beast
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBarry Morphew, who allegedly submitted his missing wife’s 2020 election ballot to vote for Donald Trump, pleaded guilty to forgery through a plea agreement Thursday. He received one year of probation and 32 hours...

www.thedailybeast.com

Related
Rolling Stone

A Sunday Miracle: Fox News Audience Exposed to Jan. 6 Truth During Liz Cheney Interview

Click here to read the full article. In a rare moment on Fox News, its viewers heard the truth about Jan. 6 — thanks to Rep. Liz Cheney, one of two sitting Republicans on the committee investigating the Capitol attack. Despite Bret Baier’s attempts to push the Fox/Trump narrative that the Jan. 6 committee is biased and a sham, Cheney debunked talking point after talking point. Early in the Fox News Sunday interview, Baier tried to pin some of the blame for Jan. 6 on Democratic leadership and Capitol Police. “What will the committee’s report have to say about why the...
Daily Beast

Six House Staffers Arrested While Protesting in Schumer’s Office

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer’s office was flooded with demonstrators on Monday, as House staffers protested for legislation to combat climate change and demanded that the Democratic leader resume negotiations with Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV). Capitol Police arrested six of the protesters—there were more than a dozen in total—less than an hour after the demonstration started. As Axios reported, Manchin recently thwarted Democratic ambitions to pass a climate, energy, and tax package, and many of the party’s lawmakers doubt that he and Schumer will ever reach a climate deal. A West Virginia representative, Manchin not only comes from a coal-dependent state, but has much of his personal wealth wrapped up in the industry as well.
Daily Beast

Former GOP Congressman Made Hundreds of Thousands Off Insider Trading Scheme, Feds Say

Federal prosecutors charged nine people in four separate insider trading plots on Monday, including a former Indiana congressman, a one-time FBI agent-in-training, and an ex-Goldman Sachs banker. Prosecutors allege that Stephen Buyer, a Republican who represented Indiana from 1993 to 2011, traded on confidential information from two of his consulting business’ clients, earning at least $349,000. Bloomberg reported that the FBI trainee, Seth Markin, allegedly made $1.4 million after secretly rifling through his then-girlfriend’s classified work files. Brijesh Goel, who worked at Goldman for multiple years and eventually became a vice president, allegedly passed insider tips to his squash pal. Prosecutors say that the squash court companion traded based on that privileged information and shared the profits with Goel. The cases represent one of the biggest attacks on insider trading in the past 10 years.
Daily Beast

The Four Stages of Republican Misinformation

If a 10-year-old girl cannot escape the cruel machinery of the right-wing disinformation network, then there’s little hope for the rest of us trying to protect our freedom, dignity, and fragile democracy. Conservatives’ attempts to minimize, and then weaponize, the horrific story of a 10-year-old rape victim highlights their...
