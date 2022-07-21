ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

H.E.R Will Be Cast As Belle In ABC’s ‘Beauty And The Beast’ 30th Anniversary Special

By Samjah Iman
HelloBeautiful
HelloBeautiful
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CbJVs_0gns5Hql00
Source: ROBYN BECK / Getty

Recording artist H.E.R is set to play Belle in a 30th anniversary special of Beauty and the Beast on ABC. The special will celebrate the 1991 historic Oscar nomination the film received for best picture.

H.E.R is perfect for this role. With her beauty, unique voice, and genius musical talent, she will surely do the character justice. According to the Hollywood Reporter, H.E.R released a statement saying how in awe she was to be included in this opportunity. “I can’t believe I get to be a part of the Beauty and the Beast legacy. The world will see a Black and Filipino Belle! I have always wanted to be a Disney princess, and I get to work with two wonderful directors Hamish Hamilton and my favorite, Jon M. Chu. It is very surreal and I couldn’t be more grateful.” said the Grammy-winning artist.

H.E.R has been turning up her grind lately. Earlier this year, she became the new face of the veteran makeup brand L’Oréal Paris, and of course, she is still touring around the world promoting her latest album.

We can’t wait to see H.E.R bring Belle to life on the television screen. To see a woman of color play a Disney character is phenomenal. We will be glued to our screens to witness this historic moment!

The special will air on December 15th.

DON’T MISS…

H.E.R Opens Up About Her Evolution As A Woman Ahead Of Urban One Honors: ‘I Decided To Just Be H.E.R’

Comments / 0

Related
HelloBeautiful

Stylist Tim B. Discusses Highlights From Styling Ashanti’s June/July HelloBeautiful Cover

Since 2002, Ashanti Douglass has been the epitome of style and grace. The Long Island native, who stepped on the music scene producing bop after bop, quickly earned the Princess of Hip Hop and R&B title. As if her hip-swaying love songs weren’t enough, the Grammy-award-winning artist kept us intrigued with her ultra-feminine, sexy sense of style.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
HelloBeautiful

Beyoncé Joins TikTok And Brings All Of Her Music With Her

Life just got a little better. Beyoncé is now on TikTok which means all of her music is available for TikTok users to add to their videos. The icon joined the popular app today, causing the Beehive and TikTok culture to completely freak out. In just her short time of being on the platform, Beyoncé has already gained 3.4 million followers, and of course, she is following no one.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
HelloBeautiful

Ciara Jumps Across The Pond To Italy For A Fun Vacation With Family In Honor Of Wedding Anniversary

Ciara has been on a roll since the release of her new single “Jump.”. On Instagram, the singer sent fans reeling with excitement after she posted a few highlights of her recent trip to Italy. Cici and her hubby Russell Wilson traveled across the pond to celebrate their sixth wedding anniversary and to attend Dolce and Gabanna’s Fall/ Winter runway show. It looks like all three of their adorable children came along for fun too.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beauty And The Beast#Film Star#Abc#Filipino
HelloBeautiful

Michaela Coel Serves Style Goals In A Black Leather David Koma Dress

British actress and cheekbone goddess Michaela Coel made a stylish appearance at Marvel Studios’ Live-Action presentation at San Diego Comic-Con on July 23, 2022. Serving serious style goals, Coel hit the red carpet in a black leather David Koma dress, partnered with black Le Silla thigh-high boots. At one point, she switched up her footwear and opted for white platform booties.
BEAUTY & FASHION
HelloBeautiful

Megan Thee Stallion Shows Off Her Classic Tattoo Nails

Megan Thee Stallion is one of our favorite over the top nail design queens and she recently took to Instagram to show off her latest look that we’re swooning over. Taking to the platform, the rapper showed off her long, coffin shapped claws that a clasic tattoo look paint job. She accentuated the look with rhinestones on each nail and added blinged out rings on her fingers to match her sparkly accessories.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HelloBeautiful

Monica Gives Us Fashion Goals In A Louis Vuitton Ensemble

Monica is still killing the fashion game and her latest look is proof that her style keeps getting better and better!. In her latest Instagram photo carousel, the beauty rocked a sleek and sexy ensemble that certainly gave us fashion envy while spending time in Tampa, Florida. For her look, she donned a killer Louis Vuitton vest that she wore as a dress that featured the brand’s logo throughout. Styled by No IG Jeremy, she paired the look with a pair of Saint Laurent leather boots that came up over her knees. As for her hair, she wore her blonde locs in an adorable messy up ‘do that looked stunning on the beauty while donning a face full of soft glam makeup and letting the light serve as her natural filter.
TAMPA, FL
HelloBeautiful

Lizzo Debuts New Barbie Pink Hair On Instagram

Lizzo took to Instagram to debut her new hair color and it’s everything!. Taking to the platform, the ‘Rumors’ singer debuts her new, Barbie pink hair color in a series of photos and videos that definitely gave us hair envy. In one photo, the beauty served face and body as she rocked a matching pink leopard print workout set from her Yitty clothing brand. She paired the look with matching leopard print stiletto nails, dramatic pink eye shadow, and of course her new pink hair which she wore parted over to one side of her face with loose curls throughout.
BEAUTY & FASHION
HelloBeautiful

Yara Shahidi Rocks A Brown Knit Dress For New York Promo Run

Yara Shahidi was spotted out and about in the streets of New York City working a super trendy brown knit dress that was everything!. Styled by Jason Bolden, the grown-ish actress rocked the Philosophy Official ensemble to perfection as she donned the thin strapped knit dress and matching crop top over it. She paired the look with nude pumps and wore her hair in jumbo braids which she rocked in a high pony tail.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HelloBeautiful

Toya Johnson Enjoys Her Bachelorette Party In A Matte Collection Look

Toya Johnson is preparing to become a wife and celebrated her bachelorette over the weekend in Miami and was sure to serve LEWKS in the process. Taking to Instagram, the author and entrepreneur posed in an all-white Matte Collection look that was everything. Styled by No IG Jeremy, Toya rocked a flowy all-white beach dress and one piece swim suit that featured a thigh high side slit and flowing skirt. She paired the look with strappy sandals and hoop earrings and served face and body as she posed for the ‘Gram.
MIAMI, FL
HelloBeautiful

HelloBeautiful

New York City, NY
11K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News, Lifestyle, Fashion and Beauty for Today's Black Woman.

 https://hellobeautiful.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy