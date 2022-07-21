H.E.R Will Be Cast As Belle In ABC’s ‘Beauty And The Beast’ 30th Anniversary Special

Source: ROBYN BECK / Getty

Recording artist H.E.R is set to play Belle in a 30th anniversary special of Beauty and the Beast on ABC. The special will celebrate the 1991 historic Oscar nomination the film received for best picture.

H.E.R is perfect for this role. With her beauty, unique voice, and genius musical talent, she will surely do the character justice. According to the Hollywood Reporter, H.E.R released a statement saying how in awe she was to be included in this opportunity. “I can’t believe I get to be a part of the Beauty and the Beast legacy. The world will see a Black and Filipino Belle! I have always wanted to be a Disney princess, and I get to work with two wonderful directors Hamish Hamilton and my favorite, Jon M. Chu. It is very surreal and I couldn’t be more grateful.” said the Grammy-winning artist.

H.E.R has been turning up her grind lately. Earlier this year, she became the new face of the veteran makeup brand L’Oréal Paris, and of course, she is still touring around the world promoting her latest album.

We can’t wait to see H.E.R bring Belle to life on the television screen. To see a woman of color play a Disney character is phenomenal. We will be glued to our screens to witness this historic moment!

The special will air on December 15th.

