ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lavallette, NJ

$3.7M in bonds to fund well fixes in Lavallette

By Addison Gallagher
Star News Group
Star News Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xOzWj_0gns5CR800

LAVALLETTE — The borough council introduced a bond ordinance that would authorize $3.7 million to replace the borough’s potable-water-supply well at the meeting on July 18.

The ordinance states the funds will be allocated to well replacement, including replacement of the electrical system associated with the wells and water treatment plant, and the redevelopment of a potable-water-supply well.

The project is in response to an increase in water demand and problems with the previous well, which the borough attempted to rehabilitate two years ago, but which did not improve the well long-term.

Seeing no other alternative, Mayor Walter LaCicero explained, the borough has to put funding towards a new well, something that had been planned since the end of last year.

“We need water,” said Mayor Walter LaCicero. “The houses get built; they all have three or four bathrooms in them now. We need the water, and this well is in need of replacement. I don’t see that we have any alternative.”

Also introduced at the meeting was a separate ordinance to appropriate the $195,311 received from a grant provided by the Federal American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, for the remediation of the water treatment plant.

The borough has already installed dehumidifiers to stop the problem from repeating, and the grant money is set to sanitize the equipment and get the paint recoated, in addition to possibly changing some valves and, most importantly, fixing the filter.

The date for the public hearing on the matter is scheduled for Aug. 1, at the next council meeting.

For more on this story, read the next edition of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Lavallette stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lavallette, NJ
Lavallette, NJ
Government
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Urban Construction
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Star News Group

Star News Group

Manasquan, NJ
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
394K+
Views
ABOUT

Star News Group is your local news source in southern Monmouth and northern Ocean counties. Visit our website at Starnewsgroup.com for news from the pages of The Coast Star, The Ocean Star and Night & Day Magazine.

 https://starnewsgroup.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy