$3.7M in bonds to fund well fixes in Lavallette

LAVALLETTE — The borough council introduced a bond ordinance that would authorize $3.7 million to replace the borough’s potable-water-supply well at the meeting on July 18.

The ordinance states the funds will be allocated to well replacement, including replacement of the electrical system associated with the wells and water treatment plant, and the redevelopment of a potable-water-supply well.

The project is in response to an increase in water demand and problems with the previous well, which the borough attempted to rehabilitate two years ago, but which did not improve the well long-term.

Seeing no other alternative, Mayor Walter LaCicero explained, the borough has to put funding towards a new well, something that had been planned since the end of last year.

“We need water,” said Mayor Walter LaCicero. “The houses get built; they all have three or four bathrooms in them now. We need the water, and this well is in need of replacement. I don’t see that we have any alternative.”

Also introduced at the meeting was a separate ordinance to appropriate the $195,311 received from a grant provided by the Federal American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, for the remediation of the water treatment plant.

The borough has already installed dehumidifiers to stop the problem from repeating, and the grant money is set to sanitize the equipment and get the paint recoated, in addition to possibly changing some valves and, most importantly, fixing the filter.

The date for the public hearing on the matter is scheduled for Aug. 1, at the next council meeting.

