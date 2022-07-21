ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Point Pleasant Beach, NJ

State Police visit Point Beach for ‘target-hardening’ and public awareness

By Alissa Deleo
Star News Group
Star News Group
 4 days ago
POINT PLEASANT BEACH — The New Jersey State Police Target Hardening Unit deployed state troopers to Point Pleasant Beach as part of a security operation and public awareness campaign on Wednesday, July 20.

State troopers from the Special Operations Section and Tactical Patrol Units, along with members of the Point Pleasant Beach Police Department and Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office, were present in the municipality, conducting the operations in and around the Point Beach Boardwalk and surrounding areas, according to a statement issued by state police.

“What you won’t see are the troopers in plain clothes — providing another layer of security. And while you won’t see them here or there, rest assured, they are there,” the New Jersey State Police stated in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

The state police participating in the July 20 exercise wore highly visible uniforms as they spoke with citizens about the “See Something, Say Something” campaign, which encourages the public to report any suspicious activity to law enforcement as they witness it.

“Now, don’t get the wrong idea. This detail is not in response to any specific threat. This is a Target Hardening Deployment, which is part of our homeland security mission. And that mission cannot be fully realized without your participation,” the post continues.

