Naming rights deal boosts school sports with $24K annually

By Alissa Deleo
Star News Group
Star News Group
 4 days ago
POINT PLEASANT BEACH — A five-year deal with Pine Belt Cars of Lakewood for the naming rights to the athletic facilities of Point Pleasant Beach schools will provide $24,000 in sponsorship revenue for the school district.

The gymnasium of Point Pleasant Beach High School and the district’s fields located adjacent to G. Harold Antrim Elementary School that are used by both high school and elementary school teams are included in the agreement.

The facilities will now be known as The Pine Belt Athletic Complex at Point Pleasant Beach School District.

The school district did not create the idea for a naming rights sponsorship, Superintendent William Smith told The Ocean Star. Pine Belt Cars of Lakewood approached the district with the sponsorship idea, he said.

“The [school] board supported the idea of putting out a request for proposals for naming rights, and Pine Belt earned the award,” Mr. Smith said.

