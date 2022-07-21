ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Point Pleasant Beach, NJ

Realtor group requests change to short-term rental ordinance

By Alissa Deleo
Star News Group
Star News Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yuaxo_0gns56E100

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — Members of New Jersey Realtors appeared before the mayor and council on Tuesday night to request an amendment to an ordinance restricting short-term home rentals in the borough.

The ordinance, adopted in December 2021, bans the renting of dwellings for a period of fewer than seven days from May 15 to Sept. 30, and for less than one month in the off-season.

The change the group is requesting would permit real estate agents to accept notices regardless of where their office may be located .

According to an email sent to The Ocean Star by Bruce Shapiro of New Jersey Realtors, “New Jersey Realtors are requesting a minor amendment to this ordinance over what we believe to be an unintended consequence of one of its provisions, specifically the requirement that a landlord have a designated agent with an address in the town to accept mailed notices from the town.

“The amendment we are requesting would permit real estate agents, licensed pursuant to the New Jersey Real Estate License Act and regulated by the New Jersey Real Estate Commission, to act as the agent to accept notices pursuant to section 13-8(f), regardless of where their office may be located,” the email stated.

For more on this story, read the next edition of The Ocean Star —on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Point Pleasant Beach stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star —on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition .

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star , get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Jersey Shore Online

What Kind Of Drawing Do You Need For Your Garbage?

JACKSON – If you need a big garbage container, you have to tell the town where you plan on putting it. But do you need a professional survey done or just a sketch?. During a recent Township Council meeting’s public comment period, Abraham Hershkowitz of Toms River brought up details of a Jackson ordinance that took effect recently. Ordinance 16-2022 regards construction containers.
JACKSON, NJ
ocscanner.news

OCEAN COUNTY: FACING FORECLOSURE — BEWARE OF SCAMS

With the NJ Department of Banking and Insurance and NJ Division of Consumer Affairs, we secured a $1.9 million judgment and ended a scheme to provide sham mortgage relief services to homeowners facing foreclosure. Financial fraud targeting struggling consumers will not be tolerated in NJ. Rate:. PreviousMARLBORO: WAREHOUSE FIRE —...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
Government
City
Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
hudsontv.com

Boil Water Advisory Remains In Effect For 7 Southeast Bergen County Municipalities

As of 11 o’clock Saturday morning, a boil water advisory remains in effect for customers in Fairview, Cliffside Park, Ridgefield, Edgewater, Fort Lee, Palisades Park and Leonia. after the detection of eColi. Veolia is continuing to rigorously test and flush pipes in the area. Bottled water will again be...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Estate Brokerage#Real Estate License#New Jersey Realtors
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Real Estate
New Jersey Globe

Ronald Dancer, longtime assemblyman, dies at 73

Ronald S. Dancer, a thoughtful and effective assemblyman from Ocean County for nearly 20 years, has died after a long illness. He was 73. A conservative Republican, Dancer had earned respect and admiration from colleagues on both sides of the aisle. Dancer won a special election to the State Assembly on his third try in 2002 following the death of Melvin Cottrell (R-Jackson).
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
ocscanner.news

BRICK: MEDICAL EMERGENCY ON BARNEGAT BAY

Emergency personnel were notified of a person suffering from a cardiac emergency on a boat in Barnegat Bay. Medics met boat and transported patient to the hospital.
BRICK, NJ
Shore News Network

Ocean and Monmouth Counties Placed on Water Usage Restrictions, Odd, Even Watering Days

TOMS RIVER, NJ – American Water, a major regional water service utility is now asking residents to cut back on watering amid a short-term drought and heat wave. “Given the recent consecutive days of hot, dry weather in Monmouth and Ocean Counties, New Jersey American Water is asking that customers in this region restrict their outdoor water use to odd/even days until further notice to help ease the demand on water supplies,” the company said today.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
wbjb.org

Holmdel Barnes And Noble Moving

The Barnes and Noble at the Commons At Holmdel will be moving. They are vacating the current location on Route 35 South they’ve had for about 20 years as the chain shifting focus of stores and adopting a “localization” model all around the US. The Two River...
HOLMDEL, NJ
94.3 The Point

Staycation in NJ: More great day trip ideas in South Jersey

If you've never been to Long Beach Island (LBI) you're missing a unique Jersey Shore treasure. You won't find any boardwalks and there is only one way in and one way out. That keeps the atmosphere and feel of a less developed barrier reef island more peaceful and authentic. It also causes some major traffic headaches getting on, off and up and down the island.
BEACH HAVEN, NJ
Star News Group

Star News Group

Manasquan, NJ
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
394K+
Views
ABOUT

Star News Group is your local news source in southern Monmouth and northern Ocean counties. Visit our website at Starnewsgroup.com for news from the pages of The Coast Star, The Ocean Star and Night & Day Magazine.

 https://starnewsgroup.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy