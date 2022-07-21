Realtor group requests change to short-term rental ordinance

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — Members of New Jersey Realtors appeared before the mayor and council on Tuesday night to request an amendment to an ordinance restricting short-term home rentals in the borough.

The ordinance, adopted in December 2021, bans the renting of dwellings for a period of fewer than seven days from May 15 to Sept. 30, and for less than one month in the off-season.

The change the group is requesting would permit real estate agents to accept notices regardless of where their office may be located .

According to an email sent to The Ocean Star by Bruce Shapiro of New Jersey Realtors, “New Jersey Realtors are requesting a minor amendment to this ordinance over what we believe to be an unintended consequence of one of its provisions, specifically the requirement that a landlord have a designated agent with an address in the town to accept mailed notices from the town.

“The amendment we are requesting would permit real estate agents, licensed pursuant to the New Jersey Real Estate License Act and regulated by the New Jersey Real Estate Commission, to act as the agent to accept notices pursuant to section 13-8(f), regardless of where their office may be located,” the email stated.

