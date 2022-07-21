ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macomb, IL

Alta Oldham Sargent honored

By Courtesy of Brenda Allison, GFWC Macomb Woman's Club
McDonough County Voice
McDonough County Voice
 4 days ago
MACOMB — Over 100 Macomb area citizens joined the GFWC Macomb Woman’s Club in honoring Alta Oldham Sargent with the “Facing The Storm Award” for a lifetime of humanitarian devotion.

To continue the desire to honor all women of our past, present and future, the club selects a local woman who has distinguished herself as a humanitarian to be honored posthumously The club held a public meeting at the Macomb Fieldhouse, where speakers were personally invited to share their memories of Alta, who passed away in 2020. The award is commemorated with a statue in Chandler Park that recognizes the efforts of the early pioneers of female social activism who lived in or near Macomb. The statue was erected in 2015. Alta was such a person whose strength and caring nature is reflected in the statue.

Alta was a 62-year member of the GFWC Macomb Woman’s Club and a charter member of the local Altrusa Club. She played an active role in starting the MDH Hospital Auxiliary and the Altrusa Bazaar While serving on the Macomb Park Board she was influential in obtaining the land for Patton Park. Alta and her husband Drexel provided free ambulance services before the hospitals and fire departments began offering the service. In 2008 she received the “Ageless Achiever Award” and 2016 the “Writing Women into History” for her lifelong volunteer contributions. Alta Sargent was a tireless volunteer for the Macomb community. Alta’s name will be added to the plaque the resides in the Macomb City with the names of the previous “Facing the Storm Award” honorees.

McDonough County Voice

McDonough County Voice

Community Policy