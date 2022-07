The release of the Galaxy Watch5 and Galaxy Watch5 Pro is just over two weeks away, with Samsung having already scheduled a Galaxy Unpacked event for August 10. For reference, Samsung is also expected to announce the Galaxy Buds2 Pro, Galaxy Z Fold4 and Galaxy Z Flip4, prices of which leaked last week. Incidentally, a retailer may have revealed the European launch prices for the Galaxy Watch5 and Galaxy Watch5 Pro. Meanwhile, Samsung has released One UI Watch 4.5 Beta 5, presumably the final beta build before Samsung showcases One UI Watch 4.5 with the Galaxy Watch5 series.

ELECTRONICS ・ 4 HOURS AGO