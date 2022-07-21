Reckless homicide arrest in fatal May crash
An arrest following a fatal crash earlier this year.
43-year-old Christopher Casciano was charged with reckless homicide following a fatal collision in Mauldin in May of this year.
The crash occured after Casciano's motorcycle was stolen, and he had tracked the stolen bike down via a LoJack GPS system.
After reaching over 100 mile per hour speeds in a pursuit, a crash occured on Ashmore Bridge Road near Sawyer Drive, resulting in the death of 22-year-old Gunner Cole Adair.
Casciano turned himself in yesterday (Wednesday) morning and has been given a $100,000 bond on the charge.
