ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mauldin, SC

Reckless homicide arrest in fatal May crash

By Matthew Causey
106.3 WORD
106.3 WORD
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eLhns_0gns3nyJ00
Photo credit Getty Images

An arrest following a fatal crash earlier this year.

43-year-old Christopher Casciano was charged with reckless homicide following a fatal collision in Mauldin in May of this year.

The crash occured after Casciano's motorcycle was stolen, and he had tracked the stolen bike down via a LoJack GPS system.

After reaching over 100 mile per hour speeds in a pursuit, a crash occured on Ashmore Bridge Road near Sawyer Drive, resulting in the death of 22-year-old Gunner Cole Adair.

Casciano turned himself in yesterday (Wednesday) morning and has been given a $100,000 bond on the charge.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX Carolina

Driver charged following hit-and-run in Anderson County

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol said a driver was charged on Sunday following a hit-and-run on Lakeside Drive. Troopers said the crash happened at around 10:15 a.m. According to troopers, the victim was trying to cross the road when they were hit by an oncoming...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
thejournalonline.com

GCSO investigating Piedmont shooting with two victims

Deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office responded to an active shooter call just after 1:00 pm today (Monday) at Carolina Heating Services located at 1326 Piedmont Hwy. Once on scene, deputies located two victims with at least one gunshot wound each. Both victims were transported to the hospital...
PIEDMONT, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mauldin, SC
Mauldin, SC
Crime & Safety
FOX Carolina

Suspect charged after law enforcement chase that last over an hour

WARE SHOALS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Ware Shoals Police Department said a suspect was taken into custody on Monday night after they led officers on a chase that passed through multiple counties. Officers said the chase began when the suspect refused to pull over when they tried to pull...
WARE SHOALS, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reckless Homicide#Violent Crime#Lojack Gps
WYFF4.com

1 dead in Upstate crash involving a pedestrian

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. — A 22-year-old man is dead following a crash involving a pedestrian. That's according to the Oconee County coroner's office. The coroner said the crash happened Sunday afternoon near Seneca on Clemson Boulevard. Troopers say a vehicle was illegally parked on the right side of the...
OCONEE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies make drug arrest during traffic stop at Sphinx in Easley

EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A man has been charged after drugs were found in his possession during a traffic stop in Easley, according to the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said the traffic stop was conducted at the Spinx on Farrs Bridge Road on July 13. They said...
EASLEY, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies charge suspect accused of assaulting deputy after carjacking

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said a suspect is in custody after a carjacking incident near the 8600 block of White Horse Road. Deputies said they responded to the scene at around 9:30 p.m. It was reported that the suspect was in the road trying to flag down vehicles passing by. Eventually, the suspect supposedly took a car from a victim by threatening them with an unknown object.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Man dies following a shooting at an Upstate home, coroner says

GAFFNEY, S.C. — A man was killed in a shooting at a home in Gaffney. That's according to the Cherokee County coroner's office. The coroner said the shooting happened Sunday morning, at the Phillips Mobile Home Park on Union Highway. According to the coroner, Mark Kevin Brukler II, was...
GAFFNEY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WYFF4.com

Coroner identifies victim in shooting involving Laurens County deputy

WATERLOO, S.C. — The coroner has identified a man killed in a shooting involving at least one deputy overnight. Laurens County Chief Deputy Coroner Patti Canupp said Daniel R. Strange, 52, of Clinton, died after he was flown to Prisma Greenville Memorial Hospital. Deputies said the "officer-involved" shooting happened...
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

GCSO: 18-year-old charged in connection to shooting at Upstate business

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office charged a man after two people were injured Monday in a shooting at a business. 18-year-old Jaquan Kayne Alston has been charged with two counts of attempted murder and one count of possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Greenville County deputy transported to hospital following crash

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County dispatch confirmed that a deputy was transported to the hospital on Sunday night following a crash along Augusta Road. South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers said the crash happened around 6:29 p.m. along Augusta Road near SC 8. According to troopers, the other driver...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
golaurens.com

One dead after officer-involved shooting in Waterloo

A Laurens County Sheriff's Office officer-involved shooting occurred on Monday morning at approximately 1:30am on Shore Loop Road in Waterloo. According to the Laurens County Coroner's Office, the subject was airlifted from the scene but later died from his injuries. Chief Deputy Coroner Patti Canupp identified the victim as Daniel...
WATERLOO, SC
106.3 WORD

106.3 WORD

Greenville, SC
6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All news, and all that matters to you in the Greenville region, plus 24-hour traffic updates, weather & sports stories.

 https://www.audacy.com/1063word

Comments / 0

Community Policy