Reckless homicide arrest in fatal May crash

An arrest following a fatal crash earlier this year.

43-year-old Christopher Casciano was charged with reckless homicide following a fatal collision in Mauldin in May of this year.

The crash occured after Casciano's motorcycle was stolen, and he had tracked the stolen bike down via a LoJack GPS system.

After reaching over 100 mile per hour speeds in a pursuit, a crash occured on Ashmore Bridge Road near Sawyer Drive, resulting in the death of 22-year-old Gunner Cole Adair.

Casciano turned himself in yesterday (Wednesday) morning and has been given a $100,000 bond on the charge.