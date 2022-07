Petitions for potential candidates for the 3 annual seats up for election on the Hoboken Public School District’s Board of Education are due this coming Monday, July 25th. To file a petition and be eligible to run for one of the three seats up this year (and every year), you must, among other things, have at least 10 signatures on your completed petition, have lived in Hoboken for no less than one year, be a registered voter, and be at least 18 years of age. Those who are ultimately elected to the Board of Education will be required to clear a background check, be fingerprinted and undergo ethics training.

HOBOKEN, NJ ・ 4 DAYS AGO