Abilene, TX

Crime Reports: Multiple window units stolen from Abilene church

By Erica Garner
 4 days ago
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

1100 block of Palm Street – Theft of Property

A victim reported an unknown suspect took a $300 cooler from the back of her flatbed truck that was parked in the driveway of her home.

400 block of Westview Drive – Criminal Mischief

Two separate vehicles were found to have been punctured by a knife by an unknown suspect.

An unknown suspect armed with a handgun attempted to burglarize a vehicle..

1100 block of Victoria Street – Injury to Child/Elderly/Disabled

A 65-year-old victim states he was assaulted by another individual. There were no visible injuries and the parties were separated.

2500 block of N Danville Drive – Theft of Property

A victim reports two AC units were stolen from a church building she owns.

1200 block of Marshall Street – Aggravated Assault – Deadly Weapon

A man pointed gun at his neighbor, thinking she was someone else.

4500 block of S 1st Street – Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse

A female reported credit/debit card abuse by a known subject.

200 block of Fannin Street – Theft of Property

A victim states she was eating at a restaurant when she overheard someone bragging that he was going to steal her bicycle, which was parked outside. When she went out and discovered her bicycle was missing.

4500 block of S 1st Street – Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse

A female claimed she was being harassed by several subjects.

1300 block of Barrow Street – Theft of Property

A man was caught shoplifting $130 worth of items from an Abilene business.

5300 block of Willow View Road – Burglary of Vehicle

A man reported an unknown suspect stole money from his vehicle.

4100 block of Buffalo Gap Road – Criminal Mischief

Criminal mischief was reported at a vehicle.

2400 block of Buffalo Gap Road – Criminal Mischief

A criminal mischief report was taken at a south Abilene apartment complex.

5300 block of Congress Avenue – Aggravated Assault with Deadly Weapon

A victim reported her sister threatened her with a knife.

1000 block of S Clack Street – Aggravated Assault – Deadly Weapon

A male reported a female assaulted him with a deadly weapon.

6300 block of Bay Hill Drive – Burglary of Vehicle

A victim reported her unlocked vehicle was burglarized and her purse, containing cash, cards, and identifying documents was stolen.

5400 block of Capitol Avenue – Criminal Trespass

A report of Burglary of a Habitation was taken in north Abilene.

1600 block of Partridge Place – Criminal Trespass

A victim reported a male entered her property while he was explicitly forbidden to doso.

3500 block of Rolling Green Drive – Assault – Family Violence

A victim reported a known suspect caused her to have visible injuries.

5700 block of Southmoor Drive – Theft of Property

A victim reported his game system was stolen form his house.

2600 block of Nonesuch Road – Assault – Family Violence

A victim reported a known subject hit her multiple times.

2000 block of S. Clack Street – Assault

A victim stated she was pushed while trying to move items from her apartment.

Arrests

Charles Heatherly – Failure to Identify

Heatherly was contacted in reference to trespassing and gave police a false name and date of birth.

Adrian Henry – Warrant

Henry was contacted while walking in reference to having a known warrant and was arrested.

Haleigh Vitek – Warrant, Possession of Controlled Substance

Vitek was contacted during a disturbance and was found to have an active warrant. During search of her purse, officers found methamphetamine.

Kevin Donnelly – Theft of Property

Donnelly was contacted after he put items in his bag at a local store and tried to leave without paying.

Kerian Cooper – Warrant

Cooper was contacted during a disturbance in progress and found to have active warrants.

Pamela Glover – Aggravated Assault – Deadly Weapon

Glover is accused of pulling out a knife and charging at her sister. She then threatened her with two knives.

Vanyah Jackson – Warrant

Jackson was contacted and arrested for having an active warrant.

Aleaija Mack – Disorderly Conduct

Mack was contacted for causing a disturbance at a local bar. She refused to leave when asked by management and when she eventually went outside, she did not have a ride. She was yelling indecent, profane, and vulgar language while standing outside.

Michael Marchant – Warrant

Marchant was contacted during a traffic stop and found to have an active warrant.

Tanner Defoor – Warrant

Defoor was contacted during a traffic stop and found to have an active warrant.

