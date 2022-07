MIDLOTHIAN – It’s all things Texas and that includes the meaning behind the name Union 28. One of Midlothian’s newest places to offer the Lone Star theme with food, drinks and live music, Union 28 co-owner Mike Hill said “We chose the name Union 28 because Texas is the 28th state added to the union. We will be all things Texas, such as having live canons that replicate the ones used in the San Jacinto battles, all of our beer taps will be replica guns used from the 1800s used in Texas, to having live music acts that are from Texas or perform mostly in Texas and we will mostly offer beers that are only crafted here in Texas.”

MIDLOTHIAN, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO