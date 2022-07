Unvarnished and unbiased, this is what the U.S. Supreme Court did in its West Virginia v. EPA decision last month: Chief Justice John G. Roberts, Jr. and his merry band of conservative cohorts ruled against an obsolete EPA plan — repealed by the Trump Administration and rejected by the Biden Administration — to create a new but largely undefined doctrine that federal judges across the country will use to stymie all manner of federal agency rulemaking.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 7 DAYS AGO