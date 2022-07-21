ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

FBI adds new fugitive to Ten Most Wanted List

By Patty Coller
 4 days ago

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WKBN) – The FBI has added a new fugitive to its “Ten Most Wanted List.”

Omar Alexander Cardenas is the newest member of the nationwide list that is circulated to law enforcement and contains the most sought-after criminals.

A reward of $100,000 is being offered for information into Cardenas’s whereabouts that leads to an arrest.

Cardenas—also known by the nickname “Dollar”—is wanted for his alleged involvement in the murder of a man in Los Angeles and unlawful flight to avoid prosecution. He’s allegedly a Pierce Street Gang member and may associate with the Pacoima Van Nuys Boys/Anybody Killas, according to the FBI.

Cardenas is about 5’6″ tall and weighs about 240-300 pounds. He has dark brown/black hair, a beard, brown eyes and at least one tattoo. He typically wears thick prescription glasses. Video of him is available on the FBI’s website.

If you have information about Cardenas, call 1-800-CALL-FBI (225-5324), submit a tip online at http://tips.fbi.gov , contact your local FBI office, or reach out to the nearest U.S. Embassy or Consulate.

The FBI Ten Most Wanted List has been around since March 1950 when a reporter for a worldwide media outlet asked the Bureau for the names and descriptions of the “toughest guys” the agency would like to capture and the list was formed.

Later, then FBI Director J. Edgar Hoover started the Ten Most Wanted program.

The list is made up of submissions received from the FBI’s 56 field offices and selected by special agents in the Criminal Investigative Division.

Since its inception, 163 fugitives have been captured as a result of citizen cooperation.

Other suspects on the Ten Most Wanted List include:

1. Alejandro Rosales Castillo – A North Carolina teen charged with murdering his former girlfriend in 2016. $100,000 reward.
2. Ruja Ignatova –  Alleged leadership of a massive fraud scheme that affected millions of investors worldwide. $100,000 reward.
3. Omar Alexander Cardenas –  Alleged involvement in the murder of a man and unlawful flight to avoid prosecution. $100,000 reward.
4. Jason Derek Brown – Wanted for murder and armed robbery in Phoenix, Arizona. During November of 2004. Brown allegedly shot and killed an armored car guard outside a movie theater and then fled with the money. $200,000 reward.
5. Arnold Jimenez – Wanted for allegedly murdering his new bride less than 24 hours after marrying her. $100,000 reward
6. Alexis Flores – Wanted for his alleged involvement in the kidnapping and murder of a five-year-old girl in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. $100,000 reward.
7. Jose Rodolfo Villarreal-Hernandez – Wanted for allegedly directing individuals to track and murder a man in Southlake, Texas. $1 million reward.
8. Yulan Adonay Archaga Carias – Charged federally in the Southern District of New York with racketeering conspiracy, cocaine importation conspiracy, and possession and conspiracy to possess machine guns.  As the alleged leader of MS-13 for all of Honduras, Archaga Carias allegedly controlled MS-13 criminal activity in Honduras and provided support and resources to the MS-13 enterprise in Central America and the United States with firearms, narcotics, and cash. Archaga Carias is also allegedly responsible for supporting multi-ton loads of cocaine through Honduras to the United States and for ordering and participating in murders of rival gang members and others associated with MS-13.  This case is being investigated as part of Joint Task Force Vulcan. $100,000 reward.
9. Rafael Caro-Quintero (CAPTURED ) Considered a godfather of Mexican drug trafficking and wanted for the 1985 murder of a U.S. federal agent, has been named to the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list
10. Bhadreshkumar Chetanbhai Patel – Wanted for the April 2015 murder of his wife in Maryland. $100,000 reward.

