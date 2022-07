Ranking prospects across any professional sports league can be extremely difficult, but especially in the NHL. There is tons of talent, and trying to separate each youngster is a task on its own. After reading through a list made by The Athletic's Scott Wheeler, I was inspired to make a list of my own. Of course, any of these players could be the next superstar or bust as well, here is how they all panned out.

NHL ・ 17 HOURS AGO