With upwards of 300 vehicles on display and more than 100 different awards, Vettes, Rods & Classics is a must-see for any Central Ohio car lover. Now in its 20th year, the free event will be held at Creekside Gahanna on Aug. 6 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. A rain date has been set for Aug. 7.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO