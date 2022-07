Every NFL team has officially kicked off their 2022 Training Camp, but some players aren’t quite ready to go 100% on the field just yet. Many teams around the league already placed players on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) List. This can mean different things depending on the time of year. If a player starts the season on the PUP list, they can’t return until after Week 4. However, as of right now, players can be taken off the list at any time.

