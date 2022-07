Jenna Bush Hager, 40, is not the only one who looks like her dad, George W. Bush! The daughter of the former U.S. president’s adorable son Hal, 2, also looks like his grandfather, in new photos she shared on an episode of Today with Hoda & Jenna. The tot happily posed with his mom and dad, Henry Chase Hager, in the snapshots, and one in particular showed his features and smile, which prove to be very similar to George’s.

CELEBRITIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO